Detroit Red Wings winger Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL and NHL Players Association's player assistance program. In a joint statement, the league updated Vrana's status as he enters player assistance protocols.

Vrana will be out for an "indefinite period" while he receives the necessary care that he needs, according to the NHL and NHL Players Association. While he is away from the team, the 26-year old will continue to be paid and can return once he's cleared by the program. The program is designed to assist players dealing with a wide-range of issues relating to anything from mental health to substance abuse.

"The Detroit Red Wings are aware that Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL and NHLPA's Player Assistance Program, and that he will be out indefinitely. The Red Wings will have no further comment on this matter," the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vrana missed the Red Wings' game against the Los Angeles Kings and also missed practice on Tuesday. Head coach Derek Lalonde stated that Vrana's absence was for "personal reasons," and didn't give any time frame in which Vrana could return to the lineup. At that time, Vrana had also been removed from the Red Wings' roster on their official website, which means that he'd likely been placed in the program prior to the announcement.

The Red Wings forward had played in two games this season and recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.