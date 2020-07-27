Watch Now: Gambling Primer on the NHL's Restart ( 2:14 )

Last week, the hockey world found out that the Seattle Kraken will be the NHL's next expansion team. Just days after the announcement, the franchise already found the perfect sponsor. According to Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times, Kraken Rum has agreed to become the official rum sponsor of the new NHL franchise. The team and company also had to work out trademark agreements with the popular rum company because of the shared name.

While there has yet to be an official announcement from either party, Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke confirmed the Seattle Times' report that the partnership is happening. The partnership between the Seattle Kraken and Kraken Rum certainly seems like a perfect match. As soon as the NHL's newest franchise dubbed themselves as the Kraken, people immediately began uttering the phrase "release the Kraken" all over social media.

"I think the mythology of the Kraken is going to be really interesting," Kraken minority owner Mitch Garber said at the name reveal event. "Especially in an arena that's being dug more than 50 feet below the ground. I think it will be really, really interesting for the fans."

The partnership is definitely one that may not surprise people, simply because it makes a ton of sense. Come 2021, we'll see if the Kraken come out of a giant octopus when they take the ice for the first time.