Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes found the back of the net in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. As soon as the puck made its way past Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Hayes pointed to the sky. It was a tribute to his late brother, Jimmy Hayes.

Kevin Hayes attempted to make a pass, but it was blocked by a Flames defender. Then the Flyers forward was able to rip one past Markstrom.

Here's a look at the goal and celebration:

Kevin Hayes' brother, Jimmy, died on Aug. 23 at the age of 31.

"When I'm having bad days or bad games or not playing up to how the fans want me to here, I'll probably just think of my brother and he'll hopefully push me through," Kevin Hayes said in September.

Tuesday's game was just the second of the season for Kevin Hayes after missing all of the preseason due to abdominal surgery. It marked the second abdominal procedure that Kevin Hayes had undergone in less than four months.

"It was a big goal, trainers got the puck for me," Kevin Hayes said following the game. "I'm going to give it to Jimmy's son Beau and it'll be one I remember for forever."

Fellow Flyer Cam Atkinson was the first one to greet Kevin Hayes after he scored the goal. Atkinson played three years with Jimmy Hayes at Boston College, so it was a special moment for him as well.

Atkinson also scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Flyers a much-needed victory.