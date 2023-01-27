There was plenty of physicality on display Thursday night when the Minnesota Wild hosted the Philadelphia Flyers. So much physicality that, at one point, three separate fights took place within a 16-second time frame in the first period.

Just minutes before the first brawl, the Flyers took a 1-0 lead courtesy of a goal from forward Noah Cates. After that, the extracurricular began.

In an effort to inject some energy into his team, Wild forward Ryan Reaves fought with Flyers winger Nicolas Deslauriers in what ended up being a technical bout at the 9:56 mark of the opening period.

It probably wasn't the exciting fight that many had in mind, but Reaves seemed to land more shots on Deslauriers. Ironically enough, Deslauriers finished out the 2021-22 season with the Wild after the team acquired him in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline.

Once Reaves and Deslauriers headed to the penalty box, it didn't take long for another fight to ensue.

Flyers forward Wade Allison and Wild forward Mason Shaw came to a mutual agreement to drop the gloves in what ended up being a very brief bout. After a few seconds of jostling, Allison had Shaw nearly up against the boards behind the net and landed a shot that took Shaw down to the ice before referees broke it up.

Last but certainly not least...

This pair decided to drop their gloves just one second after the next face-off.

While the first two fights were a tad lackluster, this one delivered. Foligno and MacEwen exchanged thunderous shots to each other to give the fans in attendance their money's worth. Foligno ended up sending MacEwen to the ice, but both competitors got their fair share of haymakers in during the bout.

Normally, you might see three fights that all stem from the same sequence, but rarely do you see three separate ones like this in just 16 seconds of game time.

The Wild actually had more fighting majors than shot-on-goal following the three fights at that point in the contest. The fights did energize the team, as Matt Boldy ended up scoring a pair of goals in the second and third period.

The Wild eventually came away with a 3-2 win in overtime courtesy of a game-winning goal from Mats Zuccarello.