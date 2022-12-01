Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming died in November at 71 due to complications from ALS. Prior to Wednesday night's game against the Sharks, Toronto honored the Hall of Fame defenseman.

Before the opening puck drop at Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs played a tribute video for Salming. The ceremony included 21 seconds of silence to honor Salming's number with Toronto, which hangs in the rafters.

The Maple Leafs announced that they would be raising money for ALS Action Canada with the net proceeds from the sale of the new Reverse Retro jerseys and a jersey patch honoring Salming going to the charity. ALS Action Canada Board Member Mark Kirton, who also played for the Maple Leafs, thanked the Maple Leafs for paying tribute to Salming in such a meaningful way.

"On behalf of ALS Action Canada, the first and only ALS patient-led advocacy organization in this country, we thank the Toronto Maple Leafs for its generosity in supporting our work to help ALS families urgently access new drug therapies, get better access to clinical trials, and push for increased research funding for a cure," Kirton said. "Börje Salming's death reminds us all that it is time to raise our voices and come together as a country to end this horrific and torturous disease now."

Just over two weeks ago, Salming was in Toronto for the Hall of Fame weekend, and the Maple Leafs brought him onto the ice before their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Head coach Sheldon Keefe also started an all-Swedish lineup in honor of Salming that night.

Salming made his debut for the Maple Leafs in the 1973-74 season, and he became an instant star. That year, he finished third in voting for the Calder Trophy, and he finished fifth in voting for the Norris Trophy.

Throughout his long tenure in Toronto, Salming would establish himself as one of the premier defensemen in Maple Leafs history. In 1,099 games with the Maple Leafs, Salming racked up 148 goals, 620 assists, and 768 points.