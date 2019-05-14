Why 'Gloria' by Laura Branigan has become the Blues' goal song and so much more for its fans this postseason

The St. Louis Blues are in the midst of a fever dream of a season. They fired head coach Mike Yeo in November and promoted Craig Berube. At one point they were in last place. Now, in May, they find themselves in the Western Conference Final against the Sharks. And after every win one song pumps through St. Louis: Laura Branigan's "Gloria."

The track has become a rallying cry of sorts for the Blues, and the story is a perfect cocktail of friendly bar patrons in Philadelphia, the NFL playoffs and a lot of circumstance. Five Blues players checked into Jacks NYB, a private hole in the wall in Philadelphia, to watch the Bears play the Eagles in the NFC wild card round. When a club member repeatedly yelled "Play Gloria!" Blues players enjoyed watching the club go wild when the DJ obliged and played it on commercial breaks. They enjoyed the song so much that they brought it home with them.

"We just happened to get a win the next day and made it our win song," Blues' Robby Fabbri told USA Today

Now, the phrase "Play Gloria" is trademarked by the Philly bar, which sells t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan. Jacks NYB has essentially doubled as a Blues fanclub this postseason, too.

"If the Blues get this thing done and they win the Stanley Cup, you better believe I'll be working with them to get that Stanley Cup back to Jacks club," Larry Flowers, a friend of the team, said.

The team is all-in on the phrase.

And Jacks wants to remind everyone who started it.

Laura Branigan died in 2004, but her Twitter account has vehemently thrown support behind the Blues. When CBS Sports' Pete Blackburn tried to claim the song for the Bruins, the account stepped in.

The Blues are in the middle of a crazy run right now, and this song will forever be connected to it.