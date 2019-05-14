Why 'Gloria' by Laura Branigan has become the Blues' goal song and so much more for its fans this postseason
The Blues are three wins away from a Stanley Cup berth
The St. Louis Blues are in the midst of a fever dream of a season. They fired head coach Mike Yeo in November and promoted Craig Berube. At one point they were in last place. Now, in May, they find themselves in the Western Conference Final against the Sharks. And after every win one song pumps through St. Louis: Laura Branigan's "Gloria."
The track has become a rallying cry of sorts for the Blues, and the story is a perfect cocktail of friendly bar patrons in Philadelphia, the NFL playoffs and a lot of circumstance. Five Blues players checked into Jacks NYB, a private hole in the wall in Philadelphia, to watch the Bears play the Eagles in the NFC wild card round. When a club member repeatedly yelled "Play Gloria!" Blues players enjoyed watching the club go wild when the DJ obliged and played it on commercial breaks. They enjoyed the song so much that they brought it home with them.
"We just happened to get a win the next day and made it our win song," Blues' Robby Fabbri told USA Today
Now, the phrase "Play Gloria" is trademarked by the Philly bar, which sells t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan. Jacks NYB has essentially doubled as a Blues fanclub this postseason, too.
"If the Blues get this thing done and they win the Stanley Cup, you better believe I'll be working with them to get that Stanley Cup back to Jacks club," Larry Flowers, a friend of the team, said.
The team is all-in on the phrase.
And Jacks wants to remind everyone who started it.
Laura Branigan died in 2004, but her Twitter account has vehemently thrown support behind the Blues. When CBS Sports' Pete Blackburn tried to claim the song for the Bruins, the account stepped in.
The Blues are in the middle of a crazy run right now, and this song will forever be connected to it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
Sharks get another huge break from refs
Erik Karlsson's overtime goal appeared to come after hand pass from teammate Timo Meier
-
NHL Playoffs: Wednesday recap
The Sharks tied the game at the end of regulation, then got another major break in OT
-
NHL coach tracker: Sabres get Krueger
Follow along with coaching changes around the league here
-
Sabres hire coach from Premier League
Krueger is back in the NHL after a five-year hiatus spent overseeing Southampton Football...
-
Bruins push Hurricanes to brink
The Hurricanes suffered their first loss at PNC Arena this postseason