The Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team is now the winningest program in NCAA history. With a 1-0 win over Ohio State on Sunday, the Badgers won their seventh national championship, which is a new record.

In its journey to the title game, Wisconsin took down Long Island University, No. 3 Colgate and No. 2 Minnesota. The championship matchup against the defending champion Buckeyes wound up being a low-scoring defensive battle, and Badgers freshman Kirsten Simms tallied the game's only goal 13:28 into the first period.

From there, Wisconsin goaltender Cami Kronish slammed the door shut on Ohio State, and she made some big saves in the process. She ended the game with 31 saves in a perfect championship performance.

Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson sang Kronish's praises after the game and credited her for making the most of her opportunity at the end of a long career with the Badgers.

"I give a lot of credit to Cami, our goaltender," Johnson said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I mean, she came up big. She took the torch this year. She has worked hard for five years and this is the first year she really got an opportunity to play. She wanted the baton, she took us to the end and today she was the difference in the game."

When the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Badgers rushed Konish and celebrated a record-setting championship.

Wisconsin's seventh national title broke a tie with Minnesota, and the team has now won three of the last four NCAA championships. This was also the third national championship for six seniors, including Kronish.