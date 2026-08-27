Florida prediction markets allow you to trade on event outcomes, such as the winner of a sporting event. This article will cover the status of prediction markets in Florida, the top apps and platforms to trade on, and the requirements to trade in Florida.

As of August 2026, sports betting is legal in Florida but restricted to just one sportsbook in Hard Rock Bet. Other sportsbooks, including DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM, are not permitted to operate, so many Floridians are seeking options to predict on sports. Prediction markets, such as Kalshi and Polymarket, are available options in the state.

Best Prediction Market Apps in Florida

Prediction markets are federally regulated by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which is an agency of the U.S. government. However, the availability of prediction market apps varies state-by-state.

Below are some of the most popular Florida prediction market apps and platforms with promos for new users.

Platform Welcome Bonus Promo Code Kalshi Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits CBSSPORTS Polymarket Deposit $10+, Get $25 Bonus Trading Credits CBSSPORTS Underdog Keep Your Million + 50% Deposit Match up to $1000 in Bonus Funds CBS DraftKings Predictions Trade $5+, get up to $200 bonus trading credits (Paid within 21 days) None required FanDuel Predicts $25 in bonus trading funds after first qualifying trade None required Fanatics Markets Up to $350 FanCash with daily trade matches None required Novig Deposit $10, Get $25 in Bonus Trading Credits None required

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) federally regulates prediction markets. These platforms trade event contracts, allowing users to predict outcomes for real money. Event contract values can shift, and users can sell event contracts before markets settle. Here's a look at some of the available Florida prediction market apps for sports fans.

How Florida prediction market pricing works

Prices for these event contracts can fluctuate over time, and users can sell their shares before an event settles. These outcomes are expressed via event contracts and pay out $1 for each successful contract.

For example, if a team is priced at $0.25 per event contract (sometimes expressed on prediction markets as 25%) to win a game and they win, the trader will receive $1 for every contract, for a profit of $0.75 per contract.

Kalshi

Kalshi Welcome Bonus in FL Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Florida Promo Eligibility Must reside in Florida, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening to qualify. Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Last Verified August 27, 2026

New users will be awarded a sign-up bonus of $25 once they make at least $25 in trades on Kalshi. Bonus credits must be used within seven days of being granted.

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Kalshi account, and the full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn by a participant.

Responsible Trading

Kalshi provides numerous tools to help users with responsible trading, including:

Trading break: This allows users to temporarily restrict trading activities for one day or more.

Voluntary self-exclusion: Users can restrict their own access to Kalshi markets in order to limit potential losses. Users are able to stipulate how long a term they exclude themselves from trading.

Personalized funding cap: This sets a maximum amount a user can deposit through Kalshi each month. Users are also able to adjust their funding cap amount or extend the term during which it is in place.

Kalshi Responsible Trading resources can be found by going to their Policy Center.

Polymarket US

Polymarket US Welcome Bonus in FL Deposit $10, get a $20 trading bonus Prolymarket US Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Florida Promo Eligibility US residents physically located in Florida Legal Age 18+ Key Terms $20 trading bonus is non-withdrawable. Trading credits must be used within the Polymarket US platform. Market availability varies by state. Last Verified August 27, 2026



Polymarket US is available to Florida sports fans looking to trade event contracts for real money. Prices on the Polymarket app are expressed in percentages, but the same principle for payouts applies.

For example, if a team is at 90% to win a game, that's equivalent to a price point of $0.90 per event contract. If it wins, the profit is $0.10 per contract and the same $1 total payout per event contract.

Responsible Trading

Polymarket US does partner with licensed Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) to provide customers access to responsible trading measures. FCMs manage daily trading limits. Those interested can contact FCMs through the Polymarket app to:

Implement credit and position limits for each customer account

Validate orders against account limits before submission and reject orders that exceed established thresholds

Underdog Prediction Picks

Underdog Welcome Bonus in FL Keep Your Million & 50% deposit match up to $1000 in bonus funds Underdog Promo Code CBS Minimum Deposit $10 Florida Promo Eligibility Physically located in Florida Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Bonus entries issued over five days. Last Verified August 27, 2026

The Underdog app includes several products. So you can sign up with the Underdog promo code CBS, but that code is not for an Underdog Predict/prediction picks-only bonus. You can still participate in prediction markets on Underdog in Florida, but the bonus funds from the 50% deposit match portion of this offer cannot be used on straight prediction picks.

Eligible new users can use the Underdog promo code CBS for a 50% deposit match and entry into the Keep Your Million promotion. Here are the details:

50% Deposit Match up to $1000 in bonus funds

A $10 minimum deposit is required and bonus funds will equal half your deposit amount, up to $1000. Therefore, a $2000 deposit is required for the maximum $1000 bonus. A $100 deposit will trigger a $50 credit in bonus funds.

The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Funds may be used only on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts. Underdog fantasy/DFS picks now appear alongside Underdog Predict (also known as Underdog Prediction Picks or Team Picks).

Fantasy entries must have payout multipliers of at least 2x to apply bonus funds, and Bonus Funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million

Keep Your Million is Underdog's free-to-play survival game. Every eligible customer will receive a virtual $1,000,000 pot in bonus funds. Here are the steps for how it will work:

Step 1 – Pick a question

Ex: Will Miami QB Malik Willis throw for Higher or Lower than 199 passing yards?

Step 2 – Split your million

Drag a slider to divide the pot between Higher and Lower. You can go 100% on one side, split it 50/50, or anything in between. All the money has to go somewhere.

Step 3 – Lock it in

Once you submit your pick before the game starts, it's locked. You can't change it.

Step 4 – Keep your winnings

When the game settles, keep whatever you put on the winning side. That amount becomes your pot for the next question.

Step 5 – Run it back

Make a pick for 20 questions. Survive all 20 and cash out whatever's left in Underdog bonus funds.

New users must make a first-time deposit of $10+ before gameplay; existing users may be required to make a qualifying deposit to participate in Keep Your Million. Milly Bucks used as part of Keep Your Million have no cash value and are not withdrawable. Selections must begin within 21 days of becoming eligible, and all 20 questions must be completed within 60 days, or the game expires and is settled as a loss.

Any Milly Bucks balance remaining after all 20 questions is awarded as Bonus Entries, up to $1,000,000. No award is issued if the balance reaches $0.

Responsible Trading

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support.

Responsible Trading toolkits on Underdog involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Underdog Predict is a registered FCM offering event contracts. Trades may be placed on CDNA, a registered DCM, powered by UDM Services, LLC. Trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for all. Must be a U.S. resident. Terms apply: underdogpredict.com. Content is promotional and is not a recommendation to trade. Content is promotional and not a recommendation to trade. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts Welcome Bonus in FL $25 trading bonus with first real-money trade FanDuel Predicts Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Legal Age 18+ Florida Promo Eligibility Physically located in Florida Key Terms $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt and can be spread out on various trades or used on one $25 trade. Last Verified August 27, 2026

Many sports fans are familiar with FanDuel, which operates as a sportsbook and daily fantasy sports operator across the United States. Florida sports fans can trade event contracts for real money through FanDuel's latest prediction market offering. New FanDuel Predicts users can get $25 as a sign-up bonus after making a real-money deposit. There is no minimum amount needed on your first trade to unlock your trading credits at FanDuel Predicts, and the sign-up bonus will be credited to your account within 72 hours of making the deposit.

The $25 trading bonus expires seven days after being issued, and can be used on several trades or one trade. If a trade made using bonus funds is correct, the user receives profit as withdrawable cash and not the initial bonus credit used. There are no trade-through restrictions on this profit, and it can be withdrawn as cash.

Although FanDuel Predicts operates in all 50 states, the promotion is only available to users in select states See the table above.

Responsible Trading

FanDuel Predicts offers consumer protections on its app and website. Go to My Account, then click on User Limits. This is where you can set limits for how much you can deposit across all FanDuel products using Global Deposit Limits. You can change and personalize these limits at any time.

To keep track of your spending on FanDuel Predicts, you can use Deposit alerts to set an amount limit for a specific time period. You can also choose to self-exclude. Users who self-exclude will not have access to any FanDuel products.

If you are concerned about your trading, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700.

FanDuel Consumer Protection tools also include:

Responsible Play

Responsible & Problem Gambling Resources

Parental Controls

Deposit Thresholds

Deposit Alerts

User Limits

Timeouts

Self Exclusion

Reality Checks

Player Activity Statements

User Limit History

Prohibitions and Restrictions

DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings Predictions Welcome Bonus in FL Trade $5+, get up to $200 bonus trading credits (Paid within 21 days) DraftKings Predictions promo code None required Minimum Deposit $5 Legal Age 18+ Florida Promo Eligibility Physically located in Florida Key Terms The first trade must be at least $5 to receive $50 in bonus trading credits instantly. Additional bonus credits will be awarded in $50 increments every 7 days. Bonus credits require you to click-to-claim and cannot be combined. Click-to-claims expire seven days after issuance. Bonus credits expire one year after being claimed. Last Verified August 27, 2026

Similar to FanDuel, DraftKings has also rolled out a prediction market which is available to participants in Florida. While Florida sports fans cannot access DraftKings Sportsbook, they can trade event contracts on DK Predictions.

New DK Predictions customers can get $200 after they spend $5+ in trades, with $50 in trading credit being issued instantly while the remaining $150 will be issued over 21 days.

If you have received a new customer offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, you are not eligible for this new customer offer on DK Predictions.

Bonus credits are click-to-claim, and the click-to-claim expires in seven days. However, bonus credits are good for one year after they are claimed. While bonus credits can be applied to trading fees, they cannot be cashed out or withdrawn and must be used to make trades before using any cash balance.

Responsible Trading

DraftKings offers the following Responsible Trading tools in the DraftKings Responsible Trading Center:

Limits -- Deposit Limits & Limit History

Breaks -- Cool-Off & Self-Exclusion

Resources -- Smart Trading Guide & Help for Trading Concerns (Kindbridge)

Fanatics Markets

Fanatics Markets Welcome Bonus in FL Up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches Fanatics Markets Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Florida Promo Eligibility New users who are legal residents and physically present in Florida Legal Age 21+ Key Terms Qualifying trades are matched up to the daily maximum. See details below. Last Verified August 27, 2026

Fanatics has launched its prediction market called Fanatics Markets, and Florida-based users are eligible to sign up. The platform is offering a promotion where users can get up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches over 14 days. There are trading limits per day, ranging from $5 on the first day to $45 on the 14th day.

The first qualifying trade using real-money cash is matched up to the daily maximum, regardless of the result of this trade.

Any trade using non-cash funds does not qualify under this promotion offer. FanCash is credited within 72 hours of a trade settling to a user's Fanatics ONE account, and can be used as trading credit at Fanatics Markets or site cash at Fanatics' online store. FanCash earned through this promotion cannot be withdrawn for real money.

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offers Responsible Trading resources. Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit BirchesHealth.com/Fanatics-Markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com. You can also reach the support team directly at support@fanaticsmarkets.com.

Novig

Novig Welcome Bonus in FL Deposit $10+, get $25 in Trading Credits Novig Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Florida Promo Eligibility Physically located in Florida Legal Age 21+ Key Terms Certain products, markets or event contract categories may not be available in all jurisdictions. Trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits. Market price required to apply trading credits is: -150/$0.60/60% or longer. Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued. Last Verified August 27, 2026

Novig has re-launched as a prediction market platform, and recently secured approval from the CFTC. It is available to Florida sports fans and expresses prices in percentage format, similar to Polymarket US.

Those interested in signing up for Novig can use the promo code to get a $25 trading credit bonus when they deposit $10 or more. The offer may not be available in all states and jurisdictions.

The $25 trading credit bonus is issued as five $5 trade credits. These $5 trade credits cannot be split up or combined with another promotion offer, and there's a minimum trade requirement of $0.60 or 60%. These trade credits expire 30 days after being issued, and cannot be cashed out or withdrawn prior to being traded on Novig.

Proceeds (profit) from a trade made using a Trade Credit settle to your account as ordinary funds and are withdrawable.

Responsible Trading

Novig incorporates responsible trading tools into the account settings of every user. Available options include:

Time Out

Trading Limits

Deposit Limits

Order Limits

Permanent Account Closure

Novig offers access to a support helpline via SAMHSA. SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service. Call 1-800-662-HELP.

Alternatively, users can use the Live Chat function on the platform or email support@novig.co to request the application of specific limits to their account. Access an ecosystem-wide self-exclusion option across all participating Prediction Market platforms.

Are Prediction Markets Legal in Florida?

Yes, prediction markets are available in Florida, as they are regulated at a federal level by the CFTC. The availability of specific prediction market platforms varies state to state, but they are available in Florida.

Multiple prediction market platforms and apps are available to residents of the state, provided they are licensed by CFTC.

Recent Legal Updates

June 2020: Polymarket launches globally as an unregulated crypto-based platform, accessible to Florida residents,

April 2021: Governor DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe signed a new Tribal-State Gaming Compact, which authorized both retail and online sports betting, with the Seminole Tribe holding exclusive rights.

July 2021: Kalshi becomes accessible in Florida.

January 2022: The CFTC fines Polymarket $1.4 million and orders it to block all U.S. users, including those in Florida.

January 2025: Kalshi launches its sporting event contracts.

December 2025: Polymarket officially relaunches in the U.S. and reopens legally in Florida under CFTC guidelines.

January 2026: DraftKings Predictions and FanDuel Predict both start offering sporting event contracts in Florida.

January 2026: Attorney General James Uthmeier requests lawmakers to look into whether prediction markets interfere with Florida's exclusive sports betting compact with the Seminole Tribe and its sportsbook, Hard Rock Bet.

FAQ

Are prediction markets available in Florida?

Yes, prediction markets are available statewide, with multiple Florida prediction market apps available for residents.

What prediction sites and platforms are available in Florida?

Among the most popular Florida prediction market sites are Kalshi, Polymarket, DraftKings Predictions, FD Predicts, Underdog Predict, Novig, and ProphetX.

Are prediction market winnings taxed in Florida?

Florida does not have state income tax, so any winnings aren't taxed at the state level. Federally, the IRS has not yet issued guidance on whether prediction market winnings should be taxed. It could fall under short-term capital gains from federally regulated financial markets. This information is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or financial advice. If users have any questions regarding taxes on gambling winnings, they should consult with a tax professional for advice.

What's the minimum age to trade at prediction markets in Florida?

The minimum age to trade in Florida is 18 years old for most prediction market apps, with Novig and Fanatics Markets being an exception and requiring users to be at least 21.

What happens if Florida's legal status changes?

If the state's legal status changes, then prediction markets will have to acquiesce, just as they did in January 2022 when the CFTC ordered Polymarket to block Florida users. The legal status then changed again in December 2025 when Polymarket reopened in Florida under new CFTC guidelines.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.