Is Kalshi legal in Florida? Yes, Kalshi is available in FL, as it is licensed at a federal level by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an agency of the federal government. That means prediction markets are live, and you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades in the Sunshine State. This page will explain how the Kalshi Florida sign-up offer works and explain trading on sports event contracts for your favorite teams, like the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Marlins, Magic, Gators and Seminoles. Click here to get started with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi Welcome Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility Florida residents who are first-time users, complete the KYC sign-up process Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening. Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Last Verified September 3, 2026

The Kalshi app is an event contract exchange that allows you to make YES or NO trades on sports and other categories. Kalshi is one of the prediction market apps that is federally licensed and regulated by the CFTC, and it is available to all Florida residents of legal age.

To receive the Kalshi welcome offer, you must use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS during sign up. After completing your registration, you'll have to trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of account sign-up, and then you'll receive your $25 in bonus trading credits.

Those trading credits expire after seven days and while the credits themselves aren't withdrawable, any profits earned from trading those bonus credits would be withdrawable. Use them to trade on your favorite teams and players like Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or De'Von Achance and the Miami Dolphins.

The full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn. Open the rewards section in the app to review your specific terms, including trading requirements, expiration dates.

Is Kalshi Legal in Florida?

The Kalshi app is one of a handful of licensed and regulated prediction market platforms that are currently available. The CFTC federally regulates Kalshi as an event contract exchange. As a federally-regulated prediction market app, Kalshi operates in various states and jurisdictions, including Florida.

Prediction markets give Florida residents access to trading on sports, culture and other topics. Kalshi is just one of several Florida prediction markets operating in the state.

Last updated September 3, 2026.

Which Kalshi markets are available to Florida traders?

There are a plethora of prediction markets available to Floridians interested in using Kalshi. They include:

Games

Events

Long-term predictions such as MVP, division winners, Super Bowl champion, NCAA champion and more.

Certain markets may be restricted based on the state you're trading in, but there currently are no such restrictions in Florida. For full terms and conditions, visit Kalshi.com.

How to trade and read pricing for Kalshi Florida users

How does Kalshi work? Event contract prices are between $0.01 and $0.99 and meant to reflect the implied percentage chance of an outcome happening. You also trade "Yes" or "No" contracts for each respective prediction market.

Here's a Kalshi NFL example. If the Jacksonville Jaguars are listed at $0.65 per contract to win, that infers the market is setting the implied probability they have a 65% chance of winning the game. Here's how payouts work:

You would be buying event contracts at 65 cents per contract.

If your prediction is correct, you would be paid a profit of 35 cents per contract purchased, as successful event contracts settle at $1 each. That means if you purchased 100 contracts on a Jaguars win at 65 cents per contract, you would receive $100 – $35 in profit and your $65 purchase back.

If your prediction is incorrect, you would lose the entire 65 cents per contract.

You could also buy event contracts on the Buccaneers or Dolphins in the Kalshi Super Bowl market, Florida to win the National Championship in college football, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to win the MVP, or the Rays to win the World Series. These are just a handful of countless markets available within the Sports tab on Kalshi.

Setting up a Kalshi Florida account

It's simple and straightforward for Florida residents to sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. To create your Kalshi account and claim this offer for a $25 trading bonus, follow these steps to receive the Kalshi promo code Florida bonus:

Be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits.

7. Trading credit expires seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Trading

Kalshi provides numerous tools to help users with responsible trading, including:

Trading breaks: temporarily restrict trading activities for one day or more

Voluntary self-exclusion: restricting access to Kalshi markets in order to limit potential losses; can stipulate how long a term to exclude yourself from trading.

Personalized funding cap: maximum amount a user can deposit through Kalshi each month; can adjust funding cap amount or extend the term during which it is in place

The Kalshi Responsible Trading Hub can be found by going to the Responsible Risk Management section on your account.

FAQ

Is Kalshi available in Florida?

Yes, Kalshi is fully operational in Florida as a CFTC-regulated and licensed prediction market. Sports trading is allowed in Florida. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is an agency of the federal government

Does Kalshi require Florida residents to verify identity differently than other states?

No, the Kalshi registration process in Florida is the same as it is in every other state. Kalshi will use geolocation services to confirm that you're located within the state and then you'll be required to complete Kalshi's identity verification process before you can begin trading.

Is Kalshi's welcome bonus available to Florida residents?

Yes, the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS is available for new Kalshi Florida users. This offer gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after signing up and trading $25 in event contracts or more.

What happens to my Kalshi account if Florida's legal status changes?

We don't expect a change that would make every prediction market platform in Florida legal or illegal, but a change in legal status could affect which event contracts can be offered. The exact outcome depends on developments in various courts throughout the country.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.