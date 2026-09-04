Yes, Polymarket is legal in California, with the Polymarket app and polymarket.us operating as a licensed prediction market being regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an agency of the federal government. Using the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS in California unlocks a $50 bonus trading credit for new users after a $10+ deposit. Credits can be used to trade event contracts, including on sports teams like the 49ers, Rams, Chargers, Dodgers, Angels, Lakers and Warriors. Tap here for the Polymarket US $50 welcome bonus.

Polymarket App Welcome Bonus Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus Polymarket Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility U.S. residents physically located in California or any state Polymarket US operates Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Qualifying $10 deposit must be used before trading credits. Credits expire 30 days after issuance. Last Verified September 4, 2026

New users in California can claim the Polymarket promo code by registering with the promo code CBSSPORTS. Once complete, deposit $10+ to receive $50 in bonus trading credits. Existing users are not eligible.

The $50 trading bonus is non-withdrawable. Credits cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, or exchanged. The trading credits must be used within the Polymarket US platform. Any earnings from settled trades will convert to withdrawable cash.

If a trade settles at a loss, deposited funds are applied first to cover the loss, and any remaining bonus is still available for additional trades. Remaining credits will be removed from your account after they expire.

Certain markets available on the global Polymarket platform may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. For full terms and conditions, visit Polymarket.us.

The Kalshi California welcome bonus is only $25 and requires $25+ in trades to unlock, making this Polymarket US offer quite competitive.

Is Polymarket legal in California?

Yes, Polymarket is legal in California. The Polymarket app and its desktop site polymarket.us fall under federal licensing, with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulating Polymarket US. This is a different platform than polymarket.com, a global cryptocurrency exchange, which is not legal or available in the United States.

Because they are federally licensed, the list of prediction market legal states is quite long and includes California.

Prediction markets on the Polymarket app allow users to trade on event contracts, including sports event outcomes. That means you can trade on a Lakers victory or a Rams vs. 49ers outcome legally after claiming the Polymarket California promo code.

Polymarket US is just one of several California prediction market apps operating in the state.

Last verified September 4, 2026

Which Markets Are Available to California Traders on Polymarket?

Sports markets are the most popular type of market by trading volume in the U.S., according to Polymarket US. Other market types include weather and the economy. For more information on how to trade, visit our page on how prediction markets work.

Sports markets

Polymarket California offers event contract trading for the outcome of specific sporting events, including game results, season-long outcomes and player performances. Prices are listed in percentages, and you buy either "Yes" or "No" contracts on the outcomes.

Let's look at an NFL prediction markets example. If the Rams are hosting the 49ers, and Los Angeles is trading at Yes 60% to win, you would pay $0.60 per event contract.

If the trade settles successfully (LA wins), you get $1 per contract, for a profit of $0.40 per contract.

If the trade settles as a failure (LA loses), you lose the entire $0.60 per contract.

Available leagues on the Polymarket app include:

MLB, NPB (Japan) and KBO (South Korea)

NBA, WNBA and college basketball

NFL and college football

Soccer (MLS, Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Liga MX)

UFC and boxing

Motorsports

Tennis and table tennis

Golf

Cycling

Esports

Cricket

Chess

To make trades on teams like the 49ers and Rams, click here to get started and claim your $50 bonus after depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarkets for California Sports Teams

California has plenty of teams to trade on at Polymarket US, and the platform offers championship markets, playoff markets, and game-by-game contracts for nearly every major franchise in the state. Here is a preview of some of those teams, with Polymarket app prices as of September 4, 2026.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams began the 2026 NFL season as the highest price in futures trading to win the pro football championship, sitting at approximately 17% to win it all (84% No). Adding reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and getting former Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald to come out of retirement were big storylines leading up to the regular season, after the Rams fell to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game last year.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are positioned as a top-10 contender on the Polymarket app's futures market to win it all. The team added former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as its new offensive coordinator but lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, as he left to become head coach of the Ravens. The Chargers are 5% in the pro football championship market (96% No).

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are the most-traded team on the Polymarket app's baseball futures markets and the clear World Series top choice in trading by the public. Their price to win the 2026 title sit at roughly 32% (68% No), the largest gap between one team and the rest of the field all season, and that number jumped several points immediately after the club acquired back-to-back Cy Young-winning starting pitcher Tarik Skubal from Detroit at the trade deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers enter the 2026-27 NBA season at a small price in the Polymarket app's championship exchange, sitting at roughly 7% to win the title (96% No). This offseason, the Lakers lost LeBron James in free agency, and the team now centers around All-Star guard Luka Doncic.

Setting up a Polymarket app account in California

Signing up for a Polymarket California account is straightforward when you follow these steps:

Click any of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page to be taken to the Polymarket California landing page.



Download Polymarket US, one of several prediction market apps



Complete registration by entering personal information that is required, such as your birthdate and Social Security number, and uploading your government-issued ID to verify your identity.



When prompted, enter the promo code CBSSPORTS.



Deposit your funds by clicking in the top right corner of the screen; a minimum of $10 is required to claim the Polymarket California bonus offer.



When your funds clear, you will receive the bonus funds in your account.

How to claim the $50 Polymarket promo code in California

To deposit funds and claim your welcome offer, tap "Deposit" in the upper right corner of the screen or go to your Portfolio. Select your deposit method from the list of available options, including debit card, online banking, wire transfer, and Apple Pay.

You'll need to deposit at least $10 to claim the $50 Polymarket welcome bonus. The $50 will be awarded as trading credits, meaning you won't be able to withdraw them until used and, if you win, converted into real money.

Make trades on teams like the Lakers and Dodgers and claim your $50 bonus after depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Trading

Polymarket US doesn't offer an expansive responsible trading section, but those who feel they need responsible trading assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Polymarket US does partner with licensed Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) to provide customers access to responsible trading measures. FCMs manage daily trading limits. Those interested can contact FCMs through the Polymarket app to:

Implement credit and position limits for each customer account

Validate orders against account limits before submission and reject orders that exceed established thresholds

Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

FAQ

Is Polymarket legal in California?

Yes, the Polymarket app is a federally licensed prediction market platform that allows users to trade on the outcome of events, including sports. It is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an agency of the federal government.

What is the Polymarket CA promo code?

The Polymarket promo code for California is CBSSPORTS, and you can claim the offer to receive a $50 trading bonus when you deposit your first $10+.

Does Polymarket require California residents to verify identity differently than other states?

Polymarket California users are under no restrictions once they verify their identity. The platform uses geolocation to determine a user's location, so California residents can trade anywhere the platform is available. Polymarket is not available in Nevada, and offerings are limited in some other states.

Is Polymarket's welcome bonus available to California residents?

The Polymarket promo code California offer of a $50 welcome bonus is available to any eligible new user in a location where the platform operates legally. That includes California. Just use Polymarket offer code CBSSPORTS during registration.

What happens to my Polymarket account if California's legal status changes?

A change that would automatically make every prediction market platform in California legal or illegal is unlikely, but a change in legal status could affect which categories of event contracts can be offered. The exact outcome depends on developments in various courts.

Which teams can you trade on with Polymarket in California?

In addition to California-based sports teams like the Lakers, Dodgers and Rams, users in the Golden State can also make trades on countless other leagues and sports teams, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, tennis, golf, WNBA, MLS, college sports, combat sports, motorsports and more.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative page.