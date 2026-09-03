Is Kalshi legal in California? Yes, Kalshi is available in California, as it is licensed at a federal level by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an agency of the federal government. Since Kalshi operates as a federally-regulated prediction market, it can offer sports prediction markets, as well as markets in various other categories. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code here:

Kalshi Welcome Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility California residents who are first-time users, complete the KYC sign-up process Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening. Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Last Verified September 3, 2026

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Here are the key terms:

New users will be awarded a sign-up bonus of $25 in trading credits once they click CLAIM BONUS button on this page and use the CBSSPORTS promo code to sign-up and place at least $25 in trades on Kalshi.

The $25 in trades required must be completed within the first 30 days of account sign up.

Bonus trading credits expire after seven days.

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn.

The full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn.

Open the rewards section in the app to review your specific terms, including trading requirements, expiration dates.

Is Kalshi Legal in California?

Yes, Kalshi is operating in California under the licensing and regulatory oversight of the CFTC, an agency of the U.S. federal government. That allows Kalshi to offer prediction markets on sports, culture, weather and more.

The legal distinction between Kalshi and a traditional sportsbook matters here more than in almost any other state. California does not have legal sports betting. Tribal gaming compacts give California tribes an effective veto over any commercial gambling expansion, and every ballot initiative to legalize sports betting in the state, including Prop 26 and Prop 27 in 2022, has failed at the polls. There is no state-licensed sportsbook framework to speak of, and none is expected before 2028 at the earliest.

Kalshi exists outside that framework entirely. It is not a sportsbook. It is a CFTC-licensed event contracts market, meaning it is regulated at the federal level the same way commodity and futures exchanges are. California law does not prohibit it.

Californians can sign up, deposit, and trade today. Kalshi is just one of many California preidiction markets operating in the state.

Last updated: September 3, 2026.

Which Kalshi Markets Are Available to California Traders?

Kalshi offers a range of sports contracts available to California traders. You can find markets on MLB games featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, NBA, NFL and major events like NBA Finals, World Series and Kalshi Super Bowl prices. During the college football season, USC and UCLA markets are also available.

NFL prediction markets for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers include event contracts trading for games, season-long results and player-related outcomes.

How Kalshi works

How do prediction markets work? Let's use a sports example to explain.

Markets are structured as Yes/No contracts, for example, "Will the 49ers win?", with prices reflecting the implied probability of each outcome. For example, if YES on a 49ers win is $0.37 per event contract to beat the Rams and the 49ers do win, each event contract pays out at $1 per contract, for a potential profit of $0.63 per contract. However, if the 49ers lose, then the full $0.37 per event contract is lost.

Trading is in real time, and prices shift as the game approaches and as results develop. Claim your welcome bonus and start trading on California teams here:

Setting Up a Kalshi Account in California

Signing up for Kalshi in California follows the platform's standard verification process.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button on this page and use Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS. Download the Kalshi app. Create an account with your email address, and complete identity verification. You will need to provide your name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number. Kalshi uses this information to comply with federal KYC requirements. Verification typically completes within minutes. Once verified, link a payment method and deposit at least $5 to activate your account. Complete $25 in trades to unlock the welcome bonus.

Kalshi and other prediction market payment methods usually include most of the standard options, like online bank transfers, debit cards and sometimes PayPal and Venmo.

Responsible Trading

Kalshi offers various responsible trading tools for traders that can be used at any time. Available resources in the Kalshi Responsible Trading Hub include:

Trading breaks

Voluntary self-exclusion

Personalized funding cap

Kalshi Responsible Trading Hub resources can be found by going to the Responsible Risk Management section on your account.

FAQ

Is Kalshi legal in California?

Yes, Kalshi is available and operating in California. It is licensed as a CFTC-regulated prediction market and does not require state authorization to serve California residents. Among its offerings are sports prediction markets. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is an agency of the federal government.

Does Kalshi require California residents to verify identity differently than other states?

No. The identity verification process for Kalshi is the same for all U.S. residents. California traders go through the same KYC flow, name, address, date of birth, and SSN, as users in other states.

Is Kalshi's welcome bonus available to California residents?

Yes. The Kalshi welcome bonus is available to California residents who sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. New users receive between $15 and $500 in bonus trading credits - 70% of participants receive $15, with higher tiers going up to $500 for a small percentage of users.

What happens to my Kalshi account if California's legal status changes?

We don't expect a change that would automatically make every prediction market platform in California legal or illegal, but a change in legal status could affect which contracts can be offered. The exact outcome depends on developments in various courts throughout the land.



Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.