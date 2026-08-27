The Polymarket app is live and operating in Texas, giving residents the ability to make trades and predictions on a wide variety of markets, including sporting events involving in-state teams like the Cowboys, Texans, Astros, Rangers, Rockets, Spurs, Mavericks and Stars. Interested new users can register with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $20 trading bonus after making a first deposit of $10+. Click here to get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarket promo code details in Texas

Polymarket is one of the federally regulated prediction market apps available to all Texas residents of legal age.

Is Polymarket legal in Texas? Yes (federally licensed by the CFTC) Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS Polymarket bonus offer Deposit $10, get $20 bonus trading credits Availability Must be a US citizen and physically located in Texas Polymarket Minimum Age 18+* Polymarket Deposit Methods Bank accounts, debit cards, Apple Pay, wire transfer Polymarket Bonus Code Last Verified August 27, 2026

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS is one of the prediction market promos available to new Texas Polymarket users. With the Polymarket promo code Texas offer, new users receive a $20 bonus after signing up and depositing at least $10 into their account. This offer is only available to brand-new Polymarket users who have never signed up with Polymarket before.

The $20 trading bonus holds no cash value and cannot be withdrawn. Polymarket bonus funds can't be transferred, redeemed for cash or exchanged. Any winnings from settled trades earned using bonus funds will convert to withdrawable cash.

Not every market that's available on the global Polymarket platform is available on the Polymarket U.S. app. For full terms and conditions, visit Polymarket.us.

Polymarket's legal status in Texas

Is Polymarket legal in Texas? The answer is yes; the Polymarket app one of several Texas prediction markets that are licensed to operate. Polymarket US is federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), so it can operate across the country, including in Texas.

In March 2026, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick approached state senators about closing what he called "loopholes" that allow prediction markets like Polymarket to operate in the state. Nothing was accomplished from a legal standpoint during Texas' 2026 legislative session, but it may be brought up by state lawmakers in 2027.

As of August 2026, Polymarket US is legal in Texas and can operate in the Lone Star State as it's federally regulated by the CFTC. As such, Texas Polymarket users can make trades and predictions on a variety of different markets, including sports games and events.

It's important to note that the Polymarket.com website is different from Polymarket US/the Polymarket app. The Polymarket.com global site is not licensed and U.S. residents cannot participate on it. However, the Polymarket app is CFTC-licensed and available in most states.

Which Polymarkets are available to Texas traders?

Texas users have a wide range of available sports trading markets to make predictions on after signing up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS. These include games, events and long-term predictions such as player awards, champions, a team qualifying for the postseason and much more.

Polymarket US prices are reflected by percentages, and you choose "Yes" or "No" for your prediction. For example, if the Dallas Cowboys are 60% to win against the New York Giants:

You would be buying event contracts at 60 cents per contract.

If your prediction is correct, you would be paid a profit of 40 cents per contract purchased.

That means if you purchased 100 contracts on a Cowboys win at 60 cents per share, you would receive $100 – $40 in profit and your $60 purchase back.

You could also place predictions on the Cowboys or Texans to win the Super Bowl, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to win NFL MVP, or on the Astros to win the World Series

Available sports on Polymarket

Here's a look at some of the different leagues and sports you can make predictions on at Polymarket:

Football: NFL and college football

Baseball: MLB, NPB (Japan) and KBO (South Korea)

Basketball: NBA, WNBA and college basketball

Hockey: NHL

Soccer: MLS, Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Liga MX, Serie A

Golf: PGA Tour, LIV Tour

Motorsports: NASCAR, Formula 1

Combat sports: UFC and boxing

Tennis

Pickleball

Table tennis

Darts

Cycling

Esports

Cricket

Chess

Make trades on top Texas teams with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $20 bonus:



How to sign up with Polymarket in Texas

It's easy for Texas residents to sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS. To make your Polymarket account and claim this offer for a $20 bonus, follow these steps:

Be 18+ and eligible to participate. Click CLAIM BONUS anywhere on this page to be taken to the Polymarket Texas landing page. Download the Polymarket app and begin the sign-up process. Enter all required information, such as name, date of birth and Social Security number, Enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Deposit at least $10 into your Polymarket account. When your deposit clears, your account will be credited a $20 bonus, which you can use on any available Polymarket Texas market.

Responsible trading

Polymarket US doesn't offer a large responsible trading section, but those who feel they need responsible trading assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Polymarket US does partner with licensed Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) to provide customers access to responsible trading measures. Those interested can contact FCMs through the Polymarket app to:

Add credit and position limits for your account

Request that orders be validated against account limits before submission and reject orders that exceed your limits

Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

FAQ

Is Polymarket legal in Texas?

Yes, Polymarket is operating in Texas as of August 2026. Polymarket is a prediction market that is federally regulated by the CFTC, so it is available in Texas, including when it comes to making predictions on sports markets.

Does Polymarket require Texas residents to verify identity differently than other states?

No, the Polymarket sign-up process is the same for Texas as it is for other states, and Texas residents don't need to verify their identity differently than residents of other states. Polymarket uses geolocation to verify a user's location, and the platform will verify your identity during the sign-up process, including your name, email, address and Social Security number.

Is Polymarket's welcome bonus available to Texas residents?

Yes, the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS is available for new Polymarket Texas users. With this offer, new Polymarket users receive a $20 bonus after signing up and depositing $10 or more into their account. This offer is only available to brand-new Polymarket users.

What happens to my Polymarket account if Texas' legal status changes?

If Texas' legal status changes when it comes to Polymarket and prediction markets, Polymarket will change your account into a "withdrawal-only" account if it sees you're in a state where you can't make trades. You would not be allowed to make any more trades or deposits, but you would be allowed to withdraw funds from your account. For existing contracts, Polymarket would either cash your trade(s) out early or give you a window to settle your existing contracts.

*18+ Only. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization. Offer subject to expiry.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.