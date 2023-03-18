Antonio Conte had no filter during his post-match interview after Tottenham drew at Southampton and conceded two goals in the final minutes of the match. The Italian manager went off on the team, taking a flamethrower to both his player and the club's management. With his contract expiring in the summer, it looks like his job might be in danger even before that deadline especially after these words. Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League's table with 49 points, only two more than Newcastle while having played two more games.

Antonio Conte spoke to the media shortly after the match and had some strong words about the club's project: "Until now I tried to hide the situation but now, not anymore. We are not a team. We are eleven players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart".

"Here's always the same, every season. The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, the coach has responsibility. But the players, where are the players?".

The Italian coach also spoke about the club during the Daniel Levy era: "They are used to it here at Tottenham. They don't play for something important. They don't want to play under pressure, under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham story's this for 20 years, there's the owner but they never won something. Why?".

"I see selfish players, players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart into this. Here we play for the badge. We play to make Tottenham fans proud of us. You need fire in yours eyes".

"This is unacceptable also for the fans. They follow us, pay for the ticket and this performance is unacceptable. If they want to continue in this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me".

Tottenham have yet to comment after their manager's fiery press conference, but it's not hard to imagine this might be the end of the Italian manager's era at the club.