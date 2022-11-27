After losing the opening matches against Brazil and Switzerland, both Cameroon and Serbia are desperate to get the full three points ahead of the final Matchday as the two meet on Monday. Serbia lost 2-0 against Brazil on Thursday, while the same day Cameroon lost 1-0 against Switzerland. The loser here is likely out of the tournament, while the winner has a lifeline ahead of their final game.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Nov. 28 | Time : 5 a.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 28 | : 5 a.m. ET Location : Al Janoub Stadium, -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

: Al Janoub Stadium, -- Al Wakrah, TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Cameroon +420; Draw +260; Serbia -145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Cameroon: The African side lost their opening game of Qatar 2022 1-0 to Switzerland. That leaves them third in Group G without a single point to their name ahead of Matchday 2. They're level with Serbia while both Brazil and Switzerland are three points ahead. Cameroon quite simply need to beat Serbia if they're to stand a chance of progressing to the next phase of the World Cup. Brazil are in a class of their own, so victory over Serbia would enable Cameroon to go toe-to-toe with Switzerland in the final game of the group phase. That would still be a long shot, of course, as that game is against Brazil. But their opening day defeat has left them with no other choice. If they want the round of 16 they must win.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.





Serbia: Serbia are in a similar situation to Cameroon although with one notable difference. They've already gotten Brazil, the clear favorites to win the group, out of the way. That means they could conceivably target six points from their final two group games and that should be enough to secure passage to the knockout stage. Serbia lost their opening fixture to Brazil 2-0 and therefore are rooted to the bottom of the table ahead of Matchday 2. But should they secure victory over Cameroon, that could change the complexion of matters significantly and create a situation where Cameroon and Switzerland effectively engage in a playoff in the final group game for that second spot.

Prediction

The feeling is that Serbia are a stronger side but this is going to be a very close one. Pick: Serbia 2, Cameroon 1.