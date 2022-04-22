Erik ten Hag's appointment signals the start of a new era at Manchester United. It means much more than just an ordinary new manager hire. The Dutch coach faces the tall task of trying to bring the club back to the prominent level it once was under Sir Alex Ferguson.

During the conversations between the board of the club and ten Hag -- which in February reached its most pivotal phase -- the feeling was immediately described as "excellent" because the Dutch manager was particularly clear: Rebuilding a club the stature of Manchester United requires time, with strong choices and important decisions ahead.

That's why ten Hag has requested and obtained a long-term contract for the next four years, but also the possibility to decide together with the Manchester United board how to strategically navigate through the next transfer market choices. Not only will ten Hag discuss internally the new signings (incomings and outgoings), he will also have say on which contracts will be extended or not to be renewed.

The soon-to-be Man United manager will have plenty of power within the club and will be supported by Ralf Rangnick as consultant of the board. Rangnick has approved ten Hag's candidacy over Mauricio Pochettino from the first day he joined the club. The German coach considers ten Hag to be the perfect man to rebuild the identity of the Red Devils in the coming years.

The first decisions concern the coaching staff as ten Hag wants his Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag to join his coaching staff in the same capacity. Ajax have already received the communication and negotiations are underway. Subsequently, ten Hag will decide with the Manchester United board on the most important contracts: Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic are expected to leave the club on a free in June. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a calf injury, has yet to communicate his final decision though there is serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain and it's not the only option he may have. David de Gea and Luke Shaw are waiting to discuss a contract extension while Marcus Rashford's situation needs to be clarified with ten Hag as soon as possible.

Ten Hag will soon give answers to the club about Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo and of course Donny van de Beek. All of them will return from loans and Man United will decide their future. Van de Beek expects a conversation with ten Hag who knows him well with the hope of having a new and well-deserved chance.

It's a step-by-step process as the new Manchester United will be built with the ideas of ten Hag together with his staff, the club board and the Glazer family, who approved this appointment with great enthusiasm. Waiting for the choices on new signings that could mark a new era: "Maybe six, seven, even 10 new players will arrive," said Ralf Rangnick. Ten Hag's priorities will be a new center striker, a new central defensive midfielder and a new center back. The new era at Manchester United is a work in progress with the hopes of better days ahead.