Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will face Wolverhampton on Saturday at Old Trafford in a key match for the Champions League race, after the Red Devils lost their last two games against Brighton and West Ham. They'll need to react, considering that Liverpool are only one point behind but also with one more game to play before the end of the season. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Saturday, May 13 | Time : 10:00 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 13 | : 10:00 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester

: Old Trafford -- Manchester Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Man United -265; Draw +360; Wolves +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Centre-back Raphael Varane is set to return from his month-long lay-off, with the former France international having been missing since he suffered a foot injury during the first half of April's 2-2 draw with Sevilla. There are doubts, however, around the involvement of top scorer Marcus Rashford. "He has a problem, an injury on his leg, so he is a big question mark for tomorrow," said manager Erik ten Hag, "But we are happy Rapha Varane is back".

While the loss of 29-goal striker Rashford would undoubtedly be a blow before such an important fixture, Alejandro Garnacho is once again an option in attack. The 18-year-old featured as an unused substitute in the matchday squad at West Ham and has benefited from working at Carrington.

Wolves have no new absentees for their trip to Manchester, with the Black Country side having had to work without the absent Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traore and Chiquinho for some time now.

Prediction

After two defeats in a row, Manchester United have to win at home to keep Liverpool away as much as possible from the top four race. Pick: Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton 0.