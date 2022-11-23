Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Al-Shahrani was part of a heroic defensive display as Herve Renard's men held on to beat La Albiceleste thanks to Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari's goals.

"Yasser Al-Shahrani underwent a successful surgery in the pancreatic gland at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh," read a Saudi Federation statement via social media. "

You should be warned that the embedded video in this article is graphic in nature and potentially disturbing due to the severity of the collision.

There has been no word yet from the Saudi Federation regarding Al-Shahrani's potential participation for the remainder of the World Cup, but the Al-Hilal man is not expected to play any further part in Qatar following the nasty collision.

The Saudi victory sparked waves of celebration across the Arab world with Renard's team now top of Group C with Poland and then Mexico left to play and a real chance to reach the knockout phase for the first time since 1994 in the United States.