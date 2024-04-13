It might have taken until mid-April, but Gio Reyna has finally started a game for Nottingham Forest, having joined on loan from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window. He had an immediate impact too.

The 21-year-old had featured in seven games without ever playing more than 30 minutes across the Premier League and FA Cup, but the U.S. international made his full debut count with an assist from a corner.

Morgan Gibbs-White headed home from Reyna's floated right-footed corner delivery and although Jose Sa could have done better in the Wolverhampton Wanderers goal, it was a big moment for the American and his team just before half time.

Gibbs-White's goal -- against his former club -- was the catalyst for Forest's fightback from 1-0 down to 2-1 up on Saturday at the City Ground with Nuno Espirito Santo's men taking the lead through Danilo Oliveira just before the hour mark although Matheus Cunha only needed five minutes to level again at 2-2, with the scoring for the match ending there.

It has been a tough start to life for Reyna in England who is having to do without the regular minutes that he initially expected to receive but this is one way of making sure that he gets more opportunities to impress from the start in the remaining games left this campaign.

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter will certainly be keeping a close eye on developments for Reyna and a number of other Americans abroad between now and the end of term with Copa America on home soil to build a squad for.