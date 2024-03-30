The Sweet 16 is nearly complete. Friday's action saw some intriguing results as teams vie for the national championship. Both No.. 1 seeds in action took care of business in advancing to the Elite Eight, but a pair of No. 2 seeds were unable to join them.

No. 3 seed Oregon State took down No. 2 Notre Dame to get the day started. It's the Beavers first appearance in the Elite Eight since 2018 and just their third all time. Then, South Carolina raced out to a massive lead on Indiana before having to hold off a furious comeback late. No. 3 seed NC State then scored an upset of No. 2 seed Stanford to begin the night session, ending Cameron Brink's college career. Texas blew out Gonzaga to close out the night in style.

Attention now turns to Saturday, where No. 2 seed UCLA is set to take on No. 3 seed LSU to begin the day. The Bruins have reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four years, but have made the next round just twice in program history with the last coming in 2018. The Tigers, meanwhile, are the reigning national champions and looking to replicate last year's success after winning the title as a No. 3 seed in 2023. Shortly after that game is No. 1 seed Iowa taking on No. 5 seed Colorado. The Hawkeyes fell short of the national title in losing to LSU in the championship game last season and hope to send Clark out with a title they have never won. The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth time in program history and first since 2002.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the tournament.

Sweet 16 schedule, times

Friday, March 29

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 2:30 p.m. (3) Oregon State 70, (2) Notre Dame 65

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 5 p.m. (1) South Carolina 79, (4) Indiana 75

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 7:30 p.m. (3) NC State 77, (2) Stanford 67

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN 10 p.m. (1) Texas 70, (4) Gonzaga 47

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN

Saturday, March 30