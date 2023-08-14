Iowa women's basketball has officially sold out its season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign, the team announced on Monday. This is the first time the program has ever sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an entire season.

"Going to be one insane season!!" Iowa star Caitlin Clark wrote on social media. "Hawk fans are insane!!!!"

Before this announcement, the team had only sold out three regular season games, the most recent being a senior night contest against Indiana on Feb. 26. However, it's been clear the interest has been growing as the Hawkeyes finished second nationally in attendance last season with an average of 11,143 fans.

In April, Iowa Athletics had to pause season ticket deposits after receiving deposits for 6,700 new season tickets. With the 6,500 existing season tickets, the number grew to 13,200, which is a huge percentage of the 15,056-seat Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This wave of enthusiasm comes months after the Hawkeyes made it to their first ever national championship game. The Hawkeyes fell to Angel Reese and LSU in that contest, but they finished 31-7 overall and 17-1 at home.

Clark certainly has played a huge role in the success of the team and the growing excitement for Iowa women's basketball. She was already one of the most recognizable players in college basketball heading into last season, but she reached new heights during her junior campaign and was named the National Player of the Year.

Clark put up historic numbers last season, including scoring 191 points in the NCAA Tournament -- a NCAA Tournament record for men's or women's basketball. In the Elite Eight, Clark recorded 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first player -- man or woman -- to register a 40-point triple-double in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa has not announced its 2023-24 schedule yet, but tickets for the Oct. 15 exhibition game against DePaul at Kinnick Stadium will be available on Tuesday morning.