Approximately two dozen men's basketball tournament games and 11 NBA matches highlight Tuesday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games is a matchup between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, March 10

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, March 10

C Nate Bittle, Oregon Ducks, 17.5 points - Lower (1.03x)

Bittle is averaging 16.8 points in 24 games this season. In his last game against Maryland, he scored 16 points. The SportsLine model projects Bittle to score 17 points against the Terrapins. Pick it at Underdog:

F A.J. Dybantsa, BYU Cougars, 7.5 rebounds - Lower (0.84x)

Dybantsa has grabbed seven or fewer rebounds in each of the last three games. In 31 games this season, he is averaging 6.7 rebounds. The SportsLine model projects Dybantsa to grab 6.8 rebounds against Kansas State. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado Buffaloes, 4.5 assists - Higher (1.05x)

Johnson has dished out five or more assists in three of the last five games. Johnson dished out five assists in the regular-season meeting against Oklahoma City. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.9x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).