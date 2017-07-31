In This Corner Podcast: Terence Crawford interview, Garcia-Broner reaction

Going in depth with junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford ahead of his unification bout

terence-crawford.jpg
Top Rank

In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Rafe Bartholomew to recap Mikey Garcia's statement victory over Adrien Broner and preview Vasyl Lomachenko's return on Saturday. The guys also speak with junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford ahead of his Aug. 19 unification fight against Julius Indongo. Crawford also discusses his amateur victory over Mikey Garcia and whether a Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao style showdown with Errol Spence Jr. is on the horizon.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories