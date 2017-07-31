In This Corner Podcast: Terence Crawford interview, Garcia-Broner reaction

Top Rank

In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Rafe Bartholomew to recap Mikey Garcia's statement victory over Adrien Broner and preview Vasyl Lomachenko's return on Saturday. The guys also speak with junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford ahead of his Aug. 19 unification fight against Julius Indongo. Crawford also discusses his amateur victory over Mikey Garcia and whether a Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao style showdown with Errol Spence Jr. is on the horizon.

