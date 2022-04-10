Ryan Garcia is set to make his return to the ring on Saturday night in Texas. The rising lightweight contender is back after over a year away while dealing with injuries and mental-health issues. Now, he has his sights set on a successful return before challenging for titles at 135 pounds.

In his way stands Emmanuel Tagoe, the native of Ghana who previously held one of those coveted lightweight titles from 2016 to 2018. After losing his pro debut, Tagoe has ripped off 32 straight victories while providing stiff challenges for anyone standing across from him.

The undercard fills out with a pair of interesting bouts fans can get excited about. Former top prospect Gabe Rosado is back in a super middleweight contest against the son of a legend in Shane Mosley Jr. Rosado shocked the world in 2021 with his knockout of Bektemir Melikuziev. The veteran was moved directly into an opportunity against rising star Jaime Munguia, but he came up short on the scorecards. Rosado has alternated wins and losses for much of his pro career, but Philly native always comes to brawl even if he ends up on the losing side of things. Mosley Jr., meanwhile, has won four of his last five with the lone defeat coming in his most recent outing against Jason Quigley.

The action is all set to go down from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The undercard action gets underway at 9 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET. The rest of the fight card and viewing information is listed below.

Date: April 9 | Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

9 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 11:15 p.m. ET) How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)



Garcia vs. Tagoe fight card, odds