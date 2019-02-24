CAL
Dort, Arizona St. use big second half to beat Cal 69-59

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Luguentz Dort had 22 points and Rob Edwards scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help Arizona State secure a 69-59 comeback victory over California on Sunday.

The Sun Devils (19-8, 10-5 Pac-12) made up a six-point halftime deficit against the Golden Bears (5-22, 0-15).

Arizona State came out hot in the second half, putting together a 28-10 run over the first 12-plus minutes to take a 12-point lead. The Sun Devils shot 16 of 28 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, after halftime.

Cal had staged a 20-7 run to close the first half and go into the break leading 34-28.

The last time the Golden Bears led at the half was against UCLA on Feb. 13. They ended up losing to the Bruins 75-67, in overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State picked up its tenth conference win to take possession of second in the Pac-12 standings. It's the first time the Sun Devils have reached the 10-win plateau since 2013-14 and the first under Bobby Hurley.

Cal has three games left to prevent a winless conference season. Twice the Golden Bears have gone 1-11, in 1948-49 and 1954-55. The Golden Bears extended their various losing streaks to 16 straight overall, 23 straight in conference play and 18 straight on the road.

UP NEXT

Arizona State will travel to Eugene to take on Oregon on Thursday night. They'll visit Corvallis on Sunday to take on Oregon State.

Cal will continue to seek its first Pac-12 win as it returns home to face conference-leading Washington on Thursday night. They'll finish their double-dip at home Saturday against Washington State.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Austin
Z. Cheatham
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
45.2 Field Goal % 52.9
26.7 Three Point % 42.9
73.1 Free Throw % 61.3
  30-second timeout called 17.0
+ 2 Matt Bradley made dunk 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley 28.0
  Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Offensive rebound by De'Quon Lake 37.0
  Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Bad pass turnover on Connor Vanover, stolen by Remy Martin 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley 1:03
  Zylan Cheatham missed dunk 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence 1:25
  Justice Sueing missed jump shot 1:27
Team Stats
Points 59 69
Field Goals 20-54 (37.0%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 20 23
Team 6 1
Assists 11 12
Steals 6 7
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
M. Bradley G
23 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
L. Dort G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo California 5-22 342559
home team logo Arizona State 19-8 284169
ARIZST -16.5, O/U 150.5
Wells Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
ARIZST -16.5, O/U 150.5
Wells Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo California 5-22 69.0 PPG 31 RPG 10.6 APG
home team logo Arizona State 19-8 79.5 PPG 45.3 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
20
M. Bradley G 10.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.9 APG 40.4 FG%
0
L. Dort G 16.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.5 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
20
M. Bradley G 23 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
0
L. Dort G 22 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
37.0 FG% 41.8
45.0 3PT FG% 33.3
83.3 FT% 76.2
California
Starters
M. Bradley
P. Austin
J. Sueing
C. Vanover
J. Harris-Dyson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bradley 23 10 1 8/13 5/7 2/2 2 32 0 1 1 1 9
P. Austin 10 2 3 3/5 0/0 4/4 1 34 1 0 2 0 2
J. Sueing 9 3 4 3/11 1/2 2/4 2 35 3 1 3 3 0
C. Vanover 4 3 0 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 26 0 1 3 1 2
J. Harris-Dyson 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 12 1 0 1 2 0
Bench
G. Anticevich
D. McNeill
A. Kelly
J. Gordon
R. Davis
J. Orender
J. Erving
J. Zhao
D. Serge
B. Welle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Anticevich 6 7 3 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 24 0 2 2 1 6
D. McNeill 3 1 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 4 25 1 0 1 1 0
A. Kelly 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
J. Gordon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Zhao - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 29 11 20/54 9/20 10/12 16 200 6 5 14 9 20
Arizona State
Starters
L. Dort
R. Edwards
Z. Cheatham
D. Lake
R. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Dort 22 6 2 6/11 2/6 8/9 2 34 1 0 3 2 4
R. Edwards 16 2 1 6/13 2/5 2/3 1 34 2 0 1 0 2
Z. Cheatham 8 12 3 3/11 0/0 2/2 2 32 1 0 5 2 10
D. Lake 8 4 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 0 20 1 2 0 3 1
R. Martin 8 2 5 2/9 2/6 2/2 1 36 2 0 1 1 1
Bench
T. Cherry
R. White
K. Lawrence
E. Valtonen
M. Mitchell
V. Shibel
G. Fogerty
J. Salzman
T. Thompson
J. Roggin
K. Feit
U. Plavsic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cherry 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 2
R. White 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 15 0 0 0 1 1
K. Lawrence 2 3 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 2
E. Valtonen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Shibel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salzman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roggin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Plavsic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 34 12 23/55 7/21 16/21 12 200 7 2 10 11 23
