Yarbrough scores 21 to lift Illinois St. past Drake 67-60
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Milik Yarbrough had 21 points as Illinois State defeated Drake 67-60 on Sunday.
Yarbrough also had seven turnovers but only four assists.
Phil Fayne had 14 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. William Tinsley added 11 points. Keyshawn Evans had 10 points for the hosts.
Nick McGlynn had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-8, 10-6), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Tremell Murphy added 13 points. Brady Ellingson had 11 points.
The Redbirds improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Illinois State defeated Drake 69-55 on Jan. 30. Illinois State plays Missouri State at home on Wednesday. Drake plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday.
---
---
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|40.0
|Three Point %
|36.9
|91.9
|Free Throw %
|75.4
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Tremell Murphy
|3.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Noah Thomas
|4.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Nick McGlynn
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne
|11.0
|Noah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on William Tinsley
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|67
|Field Goals
|25-58 (43.1%)
|23-51 (45.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|16-17 (94.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|23
|29
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|17
|12
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drake 21-8
|76.5 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Illinois State 15-14
|69.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|N. McGlynn F
|15.3 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|53.4 FG%
|
52
|M. Yarbrough G
|16.4 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|3.2 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. McGlynn F
|18 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|M. Yarbrough G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|45.1
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|94.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McGlynn
|18
|9
|1
|9/14
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|T. Murphy
|13
|3
|0
|5/9
|1/1
|2/5
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B. Ellingson
|11
|1
|4
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Wilkins
|9
|2
|5
|3/12
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Thomas
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sturtz
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Murphy
|4
|9
|4
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|25
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8
|L. Robbins
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|27
|17
|25/58
|5/19
|5/10
|18
|200
|5
|1
|14
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|21
|8
|4
|7/13
|0/4
|7/7
|4
|32
|0
|2
|7
|0
|8
|P. Fayne
|14
|9
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|W. Tinsley
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Evans
|10
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/5
|5/6
|0
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Z. Copeland
|2
|1
|1
|0/6
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Chastain
|4
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|I. Gassman
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Idowu
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Hein
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|33
|12
|23/51
|5/19
|16/17
|14
|200
|2
|3
|16
|4
|29
