DRAKE
Drake
Bulldogs
21-8
60
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sun Feb. 24
2:00pm
BONUS
67
TF 8
ILLST
Illinois State
Redbirds
15-14
ML: +113
ILLST -2, O/U 141.5
ML: -133
DRAKE
ILLST

Yarbrough scores 21 to lift Illinois St. past Drake 67-60

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Milik Yarbrough had 21 points as Illinois State defeated Drake 67-60 on Sunday.

Yarbrough also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Phil Fayne had 14 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. William Tinsley added 11 points. Keyshawn Evans had 10 points for the hosts.

Nick McGlynn had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-8, 10-6), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Tremell Murphy added 13 points. Brady Ellingson had 11 points.

The Redbirds improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Illinois State defeated Drake 69-55 on Jan. 30. Illinois State plays Missouri State at home on Wednesday. Drake plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Norton
20 G
M. Yarbrough
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
47.8 Field Goal % 48.3
40.0 Three Point % 36.9
91.9 Free Throw % 75.4
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Tremell Murphy 3.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Noah Thomas 4.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Nick McGlynn 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne 11.0
  Noah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on William Tinsley 11.0
Team Stats
Points 60 67
Field Goals 25-58 (43.1%) 23-51 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 16-17 (94.1%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 23 29
Team 4 1
Assists 17 12
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
35
N. McGlynn F
18 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
52
M. Yarbrough G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 21-8 243660
home team logo Illinois State 15-14 333467
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 21-8 76.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Illinois State 15-14 69.1 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
35
N. McGlynn F 15.3 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.4 APG 53.4 FG%
52
M. Yarbrough G 16.4 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.2 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
35
N. McGlynn F 18 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
52
M. Yarbrough G 21 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
43.1 FG% 45.1
26.3 3PT FG% 26.3
50.0 FT% 94.1
Drake
Starters
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
B. Ellingson
D. Wilkins
N. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. McGlynn 18 9 1 9/14 0/1 0/0 3 34 0 0 3 2 7
T. Murphy 13 3 0 5/9 1/1 2/5 3 22 0 0 0 1 2
B. Ellingson 11 1 4 4/9 3/6 0/0 2 38 2 0 2 0 1
D. Wilkins 9 2 5 3/12 1/7 2/2 0 37 0 0 0 0 2
N. Thomas 1 2 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 19 0 0 5 0 2
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
W. Tinsley
K. Evans
Z. Copeland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 21 8 4 7/13 0/4 7/7 4 32 0 2 7 0 8
P. Fayne 14 9 2 6/11 0/0 2/2 3 27 2 0 2 2 7
W. Tinsley 11 5 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 0 5
K. Evans 10 2 2 2/6 1/5 5/6 0 33 0 0 3 0 2
Z. Copeland 2 1 1 0/6 0/3 2/2 2 24 0 0 3 0 1
NCAA BB Scores