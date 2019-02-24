LOYCHI
Fletcher carries S Illinois over Loyola of Chicago 63-53

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Armon Fletcher posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Southern Illinois beat Loyola-Chicago 63-53 on Sunday.

Kavion Pippen had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southern Illinois (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Aaron Cook added 11 points.

Cameron Krutwig had 17 points for the Ramblers (17-12, 10-6). Clayton Custer added 17 points. Marques Townes had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Salukis evened the season series against the Ramblers with the win. Loyola of Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 75-50 on Jan. 27. Southern Illinois plays Evansville on the road on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.

Key Players
M. Townes
A. Cook
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
48.4 Field Goal % 40.0
36.5 Three Point % 36.4
76.2 Free Throw % 64.4
  Defensive rebound by Kavion Pippen 5.0
  Clayton Custer missed jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Cooper Kaifes 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 11.0
  Marques Townes missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 2 Eric McGill made driving layup 21.0
  Offensive rebound by Eric McGill 24.0
  Eric McGill missed free throw 24.0
  Personal foul on Bruno Skokna 24.0
Team Stats
Points 53 63
Field Goals 22-49 (44.9%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 1-10 (10.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 26 34
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 21 25
Team 2 1
Assists 4 8
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 15 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
C. Custer G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
22
A. Fletcher G
18 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chi. 17-12 302353
home team logo S. Illinois 15-14 293463
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Chi. 17-12 66.5 PPG 31.4 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 15-14 68.0 PPG 36.5 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
25
C. Krutwig C 14.8 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.3 APG 64.1 FG%
22
A. Fletcher G 15.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.5 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
25
C. Krutwig C 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
22
A. Fletcher G 18 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
44.9 FG% 45.3
10.0 3PT FG% 28.6
66.7 FT% 69.2
Loyola-Chi.
Starters
C. Custer
C. Krutwig
M. Townes
A. Uguak
B. Skokna
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Custer 17 1 1 7/15 1/4 2/4 3 38 1 0 0 0 1
C. Krutwig 17 4 0 7/11 0/0 3/4 2 29 0 0 3 1 3
M. Townes 8 10 0 4/15 0/5 0/0 2 38 0 0 5 1 9
A. Uguak 7 2 0 2/2 0/0 3/4 2 34 2 0 1 0 2
B. Skokna 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 30 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
C. Negron
F. Agunanne
C. Kaifes
I. Bujdoso
J. Baughman
L. Williamson
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Negron 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 3
F. Agunanne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Kaifes 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
I. Bujdoso 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 24 4 22/49 1/10 8/12 15 200 5 0 11 3 21
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
K. Pippen
A. Cook
E. McGill
S. Lloyd Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 18 7 0 6/11 1/3 5/6 2 34 1 0 2 3 4
K. Pippen 12 9 2 6/11 0/0 0/0 3 27 0 1 2 1 8
A. Cook 11 2 4 4/7 2/5 1/2 2 32 0 0 1 0 2
E. McGill 8 4 1 3/7 0/4 2/3 0 35 2 0 1 1 3
S. Lloyd Jr. 6 3 0 2/8 1/4 1/2 2 37 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
M. Bartley
T. Bol
R. Stradnieks
D. Beane
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bartley 6 1 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 1
T. Bol 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 2 2
R. Stradnieks 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
D. Beane 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 2
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 33 8 24/53 6/21 9/13 9 200 5 2 9 8 25
