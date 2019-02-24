Fletcher carries S Illinois over Loyola of Chicago 63-53
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Armon Fletcher posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Southern Illinois beat Loyola-Chicago 63-53 on Sunday.
Kavion Pippen had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southern Illinois (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Aaron Cook added 11 points.
Cameron Krutwig had 17 points for the Ramblers (17-12, 10-6). Clayton Custer added 17 points. Marques Townes had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Salukis evened the season series against the Ramblers with the win. Loyola of Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 75-50 on Jan. 27. Southern Illinois plays Evansville on the road on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.
|Defensive rebound by Kavion Pippen
|5.0
|Clayton Custer missed jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Cooper Kaifes
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|11.0
|Marques Townes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 2
|Eric McGill made driving layup
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Eric McGill
|24.0
|Eric McGill missed free throw
|24.0
|Personal foul on Bruno Skokna
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|63
|Field Goals
|22-49 (44.9%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-10 (10.0%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|34
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|4
|8
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|15
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chi. 17-12
|66.5 PPG
|31.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|S. Illinois 15-14
|68.0 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|C. Krutwig C
|14.8 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|64.1 FG%
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|15.2 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|52.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Krutwig C
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|A. Fletcher G
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.9
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|10.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Custer
|17
|1
|1
|7/15
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Krutwig
|17
|4
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Townes
|8
|10
|0
|4/15
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|A. Uguak
|7
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Skokna
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|18
|7
|0
|6/11
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|K. Pippen
|12
|9
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|A. Cook
|11
|2
|4
|4/7
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. McGill
|8
|4
|1
|3/7
|0/4
|2/3
|0
|35
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
