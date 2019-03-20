NORFLK
Jamerson carries Norfolk St. past Alabama 80-79 in OT in NIT

  Mar 20, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Derrik Jamerson Jr. had 25 points and made two free throws with 17 seconds left in overtime as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Alabama 80-79 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Nic Thomas had 15 points and five steals for Norfolk State (22-13). Steven Whitley added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jordan Butler had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the visitors.

Herbert Jones had 18 points for the Crimson Tide (18-16). Alex Reese added 17 points and seven rebounds. John Petty had 11 points, including a 3-pointer to tie it at 67 at the end of regulation.

Key Players
S. Whitley
K. Lewis Jr.
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
41.7 Field Goal % 43.3
26.4 Three Point % 35.8
57.7 Free Throw % 78.3
  Defensive rebound by Mastadi Pitt 1.0
  Riley Norris missed jump shot 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Nic Thomas 4.0
+ 3 Herbert Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty 8.0
+ 1 Derrik Jamerson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Derrik Jamerson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on John Petty 17.0
+ 1 Herbert Jones made free throw 28.0
  Shooting foul on Steven Whitley 28.0
+ 2 Herbert Jones made jump shot 28.0
+ 3 Derrik Jamerson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Whitley 39.0
Team Stats
Points 80 79
Field Goals 30-80 (37.5%) 29-69 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 49 45
Offensive 18 15
Defensive 28 27
Team 3 3
Assists 10 17
Steals 12 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 0
35
D. Jamerson Jr. G
25 PTS, 7 REB
10
H. Jones G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo 8 Norfolk State 22-13 28391380
home team logo 1 Alabama 18-16 35321279
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Norfolk State 22-13 73.9 PPG 40 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 1 Alabama 18-16 71.8 PPG 41 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
35
D. Jamerson Jr. G 10.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.5 APG 50.5 FG%
10
H. Jones G 6.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.0 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
35
D. Jamerson Jr. G 25 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
10
H. Jones G 18 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
37.5 FG% 42.0
37.9 3PT FG% 36.7
81.8 FT% 58.8
Norfolk State
Starters
N. Thomas
S. Whitley
J. Butler
A. Long
M. Pitt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomas 15 3 1 4/18 3/10 4/4 2 39 4 0 3 1 2
S. Whitley 13 7 7 6/13 1/3 0/0 5 31 4 0 2 2 5
J. Butler 11 13 0 5/10 0/0 1/1 3 40 1 1 1 8 5
A. Long 9 11 0 4/9 0/0 1/2 1 35 2 1 1 5 6
M. Pitt 5 3 0 2/12 0/2 1/2 0 33 1 0 1 0 3
Starters
N. Thomas
S. Whitley
J. Butler
A. Long
M. Pitt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomas 15 3 1 4/18 3/10 4/4 2 39 4 0 3 1 2
S. Whitley 13 7 7 6/13 1/3 0/0 5 31 4 0 2 2 5
J. Butler 11 13 0 5/10 0/0 1/1 3 40 1 1 1 8 5
A. Long 9 11 0 4/9 0/0 1/2 1 35 2 1 1 5 6
M. Pitt 5 3 0 2/12 0/2 1/2 0 33 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
D. Jamerson Jr.
A. Branch
K. Chavis
C. Ford
C. Kelly
O. Momah
J. Bishop
J. Bryant Jr.
B. Fitzgerald
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jamerson Jr. 25 7 0 8/14 7/13 2/2 3 25 0 0 0 1 6
A. Branch 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 1 0
K. Chavis 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Ford 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Kelly 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
O. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bryant Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fitzgerald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 46 10 30/80 11/29 9/11 17 225 12 2 10 18 28
Alabama
Starters
H. Jones
K. Lewis Jr.
D. Hall
G. Smith
R. Norris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Jones 18 3 2 6/10 1/1 5/8 1 27 1 0 1 1 2
K. Lewis Jr. 10 3 3 4/10 1/6 1/2 1 32 0 0 2 0 3
D. Hall 6 12 0 2/5 0/0 2/4 1 31 1 2 3 5 7
G. Smith 4 2 0 2/6 0/0 0/1 2 24 0 3 4 0 2
R. Norris 0 7 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 5 2
Starters
H. Jones
K. Lewis Jr.
D. Hall
G. Smith
R. Norris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Jones 18 3 2 6/10 1/1 5/8 1 27 1 0 1 1 2
K. Lewis Jr. 10 3 3 4/10 1/6 1/2 1 32 0 0 2 0 3
D. Hall 6 12 0 2/5 0/0 2/4 1 31 1 2 3 5 7
G. Smith 4 2 0 2/6 0/0 0/1 2 24 0 3 4 0 2
R. Norris 0 7 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 5 2
Bench
A. Reese
J. Petty
T. Mack
A. Johnson Jr.
D. Ingram
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reese 17 7 0 5/10 5/8 2/2 0 20 1 0 2 3 4
J. Petty 11 5 5 4/10 3/8 0/0 2 30 1 0 0 0 5
T. Mack 5 0 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 1 1 0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 0
D. Ingram 4 3 6 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 3 1 2
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 42 17 29/69 11/30 10/17 12 225 5 6 16 15 27
NCAA BB Scores