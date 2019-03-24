BUFF
TXTECH

No Text

Culver, stifling defense, send Texas Tech over Buffalo 78-58

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 24, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Texas Tech dominated on defense once again and, boosted by Jarrett Culver's 16 points and 10 rebounds, shut down Buffalo 78-58 Sunday to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

The third-seeded Red Raiders (28-6) broke away with a 27-3 burst that spanned both halves. They'll next face Michigan in the West Regional semifinals.

Sixth-seeded Buffalo (32-4) had won 13 in a row and was averaging over 85 points per game, fifth-best in the nation. But the Bulls were shooting under 30 percent until a late flurry.

It was a repeat performance for the Red Raiders - in the first round Friday, they stifled potent Northern Kentucky, which had been scoring 79 points per game, in a 72-57 victory.

Norense Odiase contributed a season-high 14 points and 15 rebounds for Texas Tech, which has won 11 of 12.

Nick Perkins had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo. The MAC champions for the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Bulls were the conference's highest-ever seed (since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985) and reached the NCAA second round for the second year in a row.

Leading scorer C.J. Massinburg, who averaged 18.3 points per game for the Bulls, had just two in the first half. He finished with 14, scoring mostly down the stretch with the game already decided.

Buffalo took its only lead of the day, 25-24, with 3:24 left in the opening half when Davonta Jordan connected on a 3-pointer. But Texas Tech responded by scoring the final nine points of the half and continued that dominance after the break.

Over the first 7 1/2 half minutes of the second half, the Red Raiders outscored Buffalo 18-3 while the Bulls missed each of their first eight shots from the floor.

Texas Tech pushed its advantage to 62-33 when Brandone Francis' free throw capped off another 9-0 run with 9:15 remaining, and the Red Raiders managed to maintain at least a 20-point lead the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls struggled at the beginning, falling behind 6-0 and 10-2, making just one of their first seven shots. Buffalo's deficit grew to 19-6 after the first nine minutes, and at that point, the Bulls were being outrebounded 15-3.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had five different players score double-digit points, with Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney each getting 11 and Tariq Owens scoring 10, along with seven rebounds. Owens and Odiase were a combined 8-for-8 from the floor.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech advanced to the Sweet 16 and will take on No. 2 seed Michigan in Anaheim on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
J. Culver
23 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
46.3 Field Goal % 48.4
39.9 Three Point % 33.1
78.0 Free Throw % 69.6
  Bad pass turnover on Ronaldo Segu, stolen by Avery Benson 14.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Parker Hicks 20.0
+ 1 Jeremy Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Jeremy Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Deshawn Corprew 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Harris 46.0
  Matt Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
+ 3 Davonta Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot 1:16
+ 2 Brandone Francis made layup 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Brandone Francis 1:48
  CJ Massinburg missed free throw 1:48
Team Stats
Points 58 78
Field Goals 19-52 (36.5%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 11-22 (50.0%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 45
Offensive 13 15
Defensive 19 30
Team 0 0
Assists 11 11
Steals 7 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
N. Perkins F
17 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
23
J. Culver G
16 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 6 Buffalo 32-4 253358
home team logo 3 Texas Tech 28-6 334578
TXTECH -4, O/U 149.5
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
TXTECH -4, O/U 149.5
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Buffalo 32-4 85.1 PPG 44.1 RPG 16.8 APG
home team logo 3 Texas Tech 28-6 73.1 PPG 36.4 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
33
N. Perkins F 14.6 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.7 APG 46.2 FG%
23
J. Culver G 18.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 3.8 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
33
N. Perkins F 17 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
23
J. Culver G 16 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
36.5 FG% 48.2
33.3 3PT FG% 31.3
50.0 FT% 76.0
Buffalo
Starters
C. Massinburg
D. Jordan
J. Harris
M. McRae
J. Graves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 14 4 2 4/12 3/8 3/5 2 36 1 1 2 2 2
D. Jordan 13 2 2 4/7 3/5 2/4 4 35 2 0 6 1 1
J. Harris 9 5 5 3/13 1/8 2/2 1 36 1 0 2 1 4
M. McRae 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 2 0
J. Graves 1 3 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 3 18 0 0 1 2 1
Starters
C. Massinburg
D. Jordan
J. Harris
M. McRae
J. Graves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 14 4 2 4/12 3/8 3/5 2 36 1 1 2 2 2
D. Jordan 13 2 2 4/7 3/5 2/4 4 35 2 0 6 1 1
J. Harris 9 5 5 3/13 1/8 2/2 1 36 1 0 2 1 4
M. McRae 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 2 0
J. Graves 1 3 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 3 18 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
B. Bertram
J. Williams
T. Fagan
R. Segu
D. Johnson
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Perkins 17 10 0 7/11 1/2 2/7 4 33 1 0 3 3 7
D. Caruthers 1 5 1 0/4 0/1 1/2 5 18 2 0 1 2 3
B. Bertram 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
T. Fagan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Segu 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 32 11 19/52 9/27 11/22 22 200 7 1 16 13 19
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Culver
N. Odiase
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
T. Owens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 16 10 5 6/17 1/4 3/5 2 32 2 3 5 3 7
N. Odiase 14 15 1 4/4 0/0 6/7 2 25 0 0 1 7 8
M. Mooney 11 4 1 4/15 1/4 2/2 2 32 2 0 5 1 3
D. Moretti 11 4 2 3/7 0/3 5/6 3 34 0 0 1 0 4
T. Owens 10 7 1 4/4 0/0 2/3 2 32 0 0 0 2 5
Starters
J. Culver
N. Odiase
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
T. Owens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 16 10 5 6/17 1/4 3/5 2 32 2 3 5 3 7
N. Odiase 14 15 1 4/4 0/0 6/7 2 25 0 0 1 7 8
M. Mooney 11 4 1 4/15 1/4 2/2 2 32 2 0 5 1 3
D. Moretti 11 4 2 3/7 0/3 5/6 3 34 0 0 1 0 4
T. Owens 10 7 1 4/4 0/0 2/3 2 32 0 0 0 2 5
Bench
K. Edwards
B. Francis
D. Corprew
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
J. Mballa
K. Moore
K. McCullar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Edwards 6 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Francis 5 2 0 2/5 0/2 1/2 3 19 2 0 1 0 2
D. Corprew 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 4 13 1 0 0 2 1
A. Sorrells 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Benson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
P. Hicks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
M. Ondigo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Mballa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCullar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 45 11 27/56 5/16 19/25 18 200 8 3 14 15 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores