Bane scores 30, TCU beats Nebraska 88-72 in NIT

  • Mar 24, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane had 30 points as TCU defeated Nebraska 88-72 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Bane shot 6 for 9 from deep. He added eight rebounds.

JD Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds for TCU (22-13). Kendric Davis added 12 points. Kouat Noi had 12 points for the hosts.

James Palmer Jr. had 19 points for the Cornhuskers (19-17). Glynn Watson Jr. added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Tanner Borchardt had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Palmer Jr.
A. Robinson
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
36.9 Field Goal % 42.5
31.3 Three Point % 31.6
76.2 Free Throw % 64.9
+ 2 Alex Robinson made layup, assist by JD Miller 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane 30.0
  Glynn Watson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 2 Alex Robinson made layup 42.0
  Defensive rebound by JD Miller 1:08
  James Palmer Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 1 Alex Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
  Alex Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
  Shooting foul on Tanner Borchardt 1:18
  Personal foul on Glynn Watson Jr. 1:35
+ 2 Tanner Borchardt made layup 1:48
Team Stats
Points 72 88
Field Goals 28-65 (43.1%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 22 23
Team 3 3
Assists 17 20
Steals 5 1
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 0
J. Palmer Jr. G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
D. Bane G
30 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 4 Nebraska 19-17 324072
home team logo 1 TCU 22-13 404888
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
away team logo 4 Nebraska 19-17 71.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 1 TCU 22-13 74.3 PPG 39 RPG 16.3 APG
J. Palmer Jr. G 19.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.0 APG 37.3 FG%
D. Bane G 15.2 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.4 APG 50.3 FG%
J. Palmer Jr. G 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
D. Bane G 30 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
43.1 FG% 50.9
31.8 3PT FG% 35.7
52.9 FT% 80.0
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
T. Borchardt
T. Thorbjarnarson
I. Roby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 19 4 2 7/25 3/9 2/2 1 40 1 0 3 1 3
G. Watson Jr. 17 9 6 7/19 2/10 1/3 3 40 0 0 0 2 7
T. Borchardt 16 13 2 6/6 0/0 4/8 3 38 1 1 0 7 6
T. Thorbjarnarson 8 3 3 3/7 1/2 1/2 3 35 2 0 0 1 2
I. Roby 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 5 16 0 1 2 1 1
Bench
J. Trueblood
B. Heiman
I. Copeland Jr.
D. Burke
N. Akenten
T. Allen
J. Costello
A. Harris
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Trueblood 8 3 3 3/6 1/1 1/2 3 29 1 0 1 0 3
B. Heiman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 34 17 28/65 7/22 9/17 20 200 5 2 6 12 22
TCU
Starters
D. Bane
J. Miller
K. Noi
K. Samuel
A. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 30 8 2 10/15 6/9 4/5 1 40 0 2 1 1 7
J. Miller 15 7 2 4/9 0/4 7/8 0 32 0 1 0 0 7
K. Noi 12 5 3 3/14 2/10 4/4 0 38 0 0 1 3 2
K. Samuel 10 6 1 4/4 0/0 2/3 3 25 0 2 0 4 2
A. Robinson 9 4 9 4/8 0/1 1/2 4 31 1 0 2 0 4
Bench
K. Davis
R. Nembhard
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 12 0 2 4/5 2/3 2/3 4 17 0 0 3 0 0
R. Nembhard 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 1
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 31 20 29/57 10/28 20/25 14 200 1 5 8 8 23
