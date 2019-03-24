Bane scores 30, TCU beats Nebraska 88-72 in NIT
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane had 30 points as TCU defeated Nebraska 88-72 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.
Bane shot 6 for 9 from deep. He added eight rebounds.
JD Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds for TCU (22-13). Kendric Davis added 12 points. Kouat Noi had 12 points for the hosts.
James Palmer Jr. had 19 points for the Cornhuskers (19-17). Glynn Watson Jr. added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Tanner Borchardt had 16 points and 13 rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|7.1
|Ast. Per Game
|7.1
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|36.9
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|31.3
|Three Point %
|31.6
|76.2
|Free Throw %
|64.9
|+ 2
|Alex Robinson made layup, assist by JD Miller
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|30.0
|Glynn Watson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|+ 2
|Alex Robinson made layup
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by JD Miller
|1:08
|James Palmer Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|+ 1
|Alex Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Alex Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Shooting foul on Tanner Borchardt
|1:18
|Personal foul on Glynn Watson Jr.
|1:35
|+ 2
|Tanner Borchardt made layup
|1:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|88
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|12
|8
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|17
|20
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|6
|8
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|19.7 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.0 APG
|37.3 FG%
|
1
|D. Bane G
|15.2 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|50.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|D. Bane G
|30 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|19
|4
|2
|7/25
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|G. Watson Jr.
|17
|9
|6
|7/19
|2/10
|1/3
|3
|40
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|T. Borchardt
|16
|13
|2
|6/6
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|38
|1
|1
|0
|7
|6
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|8
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|35
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|I. Roby
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|19
|4
|2
|7/25
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|G. Watson Jr.
|17
|9
|6
|7/19
|2/10
|1/3
|3
|40
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|T. Borchardt
|16
|13
|2
|6/6
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|38
|1
|1
|0
|7
|6
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|8
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|35
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|I. Roby
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Trueblood
|8
|3
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Heiman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Copeland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Akenten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|34
|17
|28/65
|7/22
|9/17
|20
|200
|5
|2
|6
|12
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bane
|30
|8
|2
|10/15
|6/9
|4/5
|1
|40
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|J. Miller
|15
|7
|2
|4/9
|0/4
|7/8
|0
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|K. Noi
|12
|5
|3
|3/14
|2/10
|4/4
|0
|38
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|K. Samuel
|10
|6
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|25
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|A. Robinson
|9
|4
|9
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bane
|30
|8
|2
|10/15
|6/9
|4/5
|1
|40
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|J. Miller
|15
|7
|2
|4/9
|0/4
|7/8
|0
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|K. Noi
|12
|5
|3
|3/14
|2/10
|4/4
|0
|38
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|K. Samuel
|10
|6
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|25
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|A. Robinson
|9
|4
|9
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|12
|0
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|2/3
|4
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|R. Nembhard
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Mayen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McWilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Aschieris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Barlow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|31
|20
|29/57
|10/28
|20/25
|14
|200
|1
|5
|8
|8
|23