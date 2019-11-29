ABIL
Jolly lifts SMU past Abilene Christian 70-51

  • Nov 29, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Tyson Jolly had 18 points as SMU won its seventh straight game to open the season, defeating Abilene Christian 70-51 on Friday night.

Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt each added a double-double for the Mustangs. Davis finished with 17 points and 10 assists while also scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Isiaha Mike had 12 points for SMU (7-0).

Joe Pleasant scored a career-high 20 points for the Wildcats (2-5). Payten Ricks added 15 points.

SMU faces Northwestern State at home on Tuesday. Abilene Christian plays Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.

Key Players
J. Pleasant
T. Jolly
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
50.0 Field Goal % 57.4
50.0 Three Point % 40.0
68.8 Free Throw % 79.4
  Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel 8.0
  Trey Lenox missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 3 Alex Tabor Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 20.0
+ 1 Joe Pleasant made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Joe Pleasant made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Feron Hunt 25.0
+ 2 Isiaha Mike made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt 1:01
  Trey Lenox missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:22
+ 1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 1:22
Team Stats
Points 51 70
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 26-42 (61.9%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 23 33
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 15 27
Team 1 2
Assists 8 15
Steals 7 7
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
J. Pleasant F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
T. Jolly G
18 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Abilene Chr. 2-5 252651
home team logo SMU 7-0 313970
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Abilene Chr. 2-5 74.3 PPG 39 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo SMU 7-0 75.3 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
32
J. Pleasant F 8.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.0 APG 38.5 FG%
0
T. Jolly G 15.8 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.5 APG 55.2 FG%
Top Scorers
32
J. Pleasant F 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
0
T. Jolly G 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
32.7 FG% 61.9
26.3 3PT FG% 41.2
80.0 FT% 78.6
Abilene Chr.
Starters
J. Pleasant
P. Ricks
C. Mason
K. Kohl
R. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pleasant 20 6 1 7/12 1/1 5/8 4 34 1 0 1 4 2
P. Ricks 15 6 3 5/15 3/9 2/2 2 34 2 0 1 0 6
C. Mason 4 1 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 2 26 0 0 2 0 1
K. Kohl 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 17 2 0 0 1 0
R. Miller 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 2 0 1
SMU
Starters
T. Jolly
F. Hunt
K. Davis
I. Mike
E. Ray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jolly 18 5 0 7/10 2/4 2/2 1 36 0 1 3 0 5
F. Hunt 17 10 1 6/10 0/3 5/7 4 37 2 4 2 1 9
K. Davis 17 2 9 6/9 2/4 3/3 3 35 2 0 4 1 1
I. Mike 12 5 0 5/6 2/2 0/0 3 27 2 0 1 1 4
E. Ray 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 1 2
