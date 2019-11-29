IOWA
SDGST

No Text

Flynn scores 28 2nd-half points as San Diego St. tops Iowa

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Malachi Flynn scored all of his 28 points after halftime to lead San Diego State past Iowa 83-73 as the Aztecs rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit in Las Vegas Invitational championship game on Friday night.

Flynn, the tournament's MVP, also had five rebounds and four assists while going 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Schakel and Yanni Wetzell each had 14 points for the Aztecs (8-0) - their best start since 2010-11, when they were also was 8-0.

CJ Fredrick led Iowa (5-2) with 16 points. Connor McCaffery added 15 and Joe Toussaint had 13. Luka Garza, who is averaging over 20 points per game, had nine points on 3-for-8 shooting and eight rebounds.

San Diego State took the lead for good on Wetzell layup with 14:01 left after trailing by 16 with 3:05 remaining until halftime.

After the Aztecs led for most of the early portions of the first half, Iowa took the lead on a five-point possession, 20-17, after free throws by Toussaint and Garza. That also started a 22-4 run building Iowa's largest lead at 37-21, before leading 41-32 at halftime.

This was the first meeting between the teams.

TIP-INS

San Diego State: The Aztecs' 8-0 start is their first since the 2010-11 season when reaching the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. This is also the third time in last 34 years they began with that mark. San Diego State received votes this week in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

Iowa: The trip to Las Vegas was the Hawkeyes first games outside Iowa City. The Invitational also starts a stretch of eight of 10 road games. Garza missed some time during the second half in the win over No. 12 Texas Tech Thursday due to a busted lip. He received four stitches during Thursday's game.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

San Diego State is now 33-12 in Las Vegas since the 2009-10 season. That includes a 12-4 mark against UNLV.

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play at Syracuse on Tuesday.

San Diego State: The Aztecs play at Colorado State on Thursday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Garza
M. Flynn
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
56.3 Field Goal % 44.0
47.1 Three Point % 40.4
58.3 Free Throw % 71.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego State 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell 31.0
  Joe Toussaint missed layup 33.0
+ 1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on KJ Feagin 39.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Connor McCaffery 39.0
  Personal foul on CJ Fredrick 39.0
+ 1 Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Joe Toussaint made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Malachi Flynn 40.0
Team Stats
Points 73 83
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 30
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 16 21
Team 3 4
Assists 16 13
Steals 8 6
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
5
C. Fredrick G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
22
M. Flynn G
28 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Iowa 5-2 413273
home team logo San Diego State 8-0 325183
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa 5-2 82.0 PPG 43.2 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logo San Diego State 8-0 75.9 PPG 43.4 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
5
C. Fredrick G 10.3 PPG 1.7 RPG 3.0 APG 58.3 FG%
22
M. Flynn G 14.4 PPG 2.3 RPG 5.3 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Fredrick G 16 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
22
M. Flynn G 28 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
40.4 FG% 51.9
39.1 3PT FG% 45.8
90.0 FT% 94.7
Iowa
Starters
C. Fredrick
C. McCaffery
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
J. Bohannon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fredrick 16 3 5 6/10 2/5 2/3 1 31 1 0 1 2 1
C. McCaffery 15 5 3 5/7 2/3 3/4 4 28 0 0 0 0 5
L. Garza 9 8 1 3/8 1/3 2/2 4 25 1 0 2 3 5
J. Wieskamp 5 1 0 2/10 1/4 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 1 0
J. Bohannon 3 0 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 23 2 0 3 0 0
Starters
C. Fredrick
C. McCaffery
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
J. Bohannon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fredrick 16 3 5 6/10 2/5 2/3 1 31 1 0 1 2 1
C. McCaffery 15 5 3 5/7 2/3 3/4 4 28 0 0 0 0 5
L. Garza 9 8 1 3/8 1/3 2/2 4 25 1 0 2 3 5
J. Wieskamp 5 1 0 2/10 1/4 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 1 0
J. Bohannon 3 0 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 23 2 0 3 0 0
Bench
J. Toussaint
R. Kriener
B. Evelyn
C. Pemsl
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toussaint 13 1 4 2/11 0/2 9/9 1 23 2 0 4 1 0
R. Kriener 9 5 1 3/6 1/2 2/2 2 16 0 0 1 3 2
B. Evelyn 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 17 2 0 1 1 1
C. Pemsl 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 0 2
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 27 16 23/57 9/23 18/20 21 200 8 0 13 11 16
San Diego State
Starters
M. Flynn
J. Schakel
Y. Wetzell
K. Feagin
N. Mensah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flynn 28 5 4 8/16 3/10 9/9 4 29 3 0 1 1 4
J. Schakel 14 6 0 5/6 4/5 0/0 0 34 0 0 0 2 4
Y. Wetzell 14 3 0 6/9 1/1 1/2 3 30 1 0 1 0 3
K. Feagin 10 4 5 3/9 2/4 2/2 3 30 0 0 4 1 3
N. Mensah 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 17 2 3 1 0 2
Starters
M. Flynn
J. Schakel
Y. Wetzell
K. Feagin
N. Mensah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flynn 28 5 4 8/16 3/10 9/9 4 29 3 0 1 1 4
J. Schakel 14 6 0 5/6 4/5 0/0 0 34 0 0 0 2 4
Y. Wetzell 14 3 0 6/9 1/1 1/2 3 30 1 0 1 0 3
K. Feagin 10 4 5 3/9 2/4 2/2 3 30 0 0 4 1 3
N. Mensah 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 17 2 3 1 0 2
Bench
M. Mitchell
A. Seiko
T. Pulliam
J. Mensah
A. Arop
N. Narain
C. Giordano
K. Johnson
M. Pope
J. Barnett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 11 3 0 4/6 1/2 2/2 3 24 0 1 2 0 3
A. Seiko 2 1 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 2 9 0 0 1 0 1
T. Pulliam 2 2 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 1 1
J. Mensah 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Arop 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 0
N. Narain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Barnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 26 13 27/52 11/24 18/19 21 200 6 4 14 5 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores