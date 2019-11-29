Flynn scores 28 2nd-half points as San Diego St. tops Iowa
LAS VEGAS (AP) Malachi Flynn scored all of his 28 points after halftime to lead San Diego State past Iowa 83-73 as the Aztecs rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit in Las Vegas Invitational championship game on Friday night.
Flynn, the tournament's MVP, also had five rebounds and four assists while going 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Schakel and Yanni Wetzell each had 14 points for the Aztecs (8-0) - their best start since 2010-11, when they were also was 8-0.
CJ Fredrick led Iowa (5-2) with 16 points. Connor McCaffery added 15 and Joe Toussaint had 13. Luka Garza, who is averaging over 20 points per game, had nine points on 3-for-8 shooting and eight rebounds.
San Diego State took the lead for good on Wetzell layup with 14:01 left after trailing by 16 with 3:05 remaining until halftime.
After the Aztecs led for most of the early portions of the first half, Iowa took the lead on a five-point possession, 20-17, after free throws by Toussaint and Garza. That also started a 22-4 run building Iowa's largest lead at 37-21, before leading 41-32 at halftime.
This was the first meeting between the teams.
TIP-INS
San Diego State: The Aztecs' 8-0 start is their first since the 2010-11 season when reaching the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. This is also the third time in last 34 years they began with that mark. San Diego State received votes this week in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.
Iowa: The trip to Las Vegas was the Hawkeyes first games outside Iowa City. The Invitational also starts a stretch of eight of 10 road games. Garza missed some time during the second half in the win over No. 12 Texas Tech Thursday due to a busted lip. He received four stitches during Thursday's game.
HOME AWAY FROM HOME
San Diego State is now 33-12 in Las Vegas since the 2009-10 season. That includes a 12-4 mark against UNLV.
UP NEXT
Iowa: The Hawkeyes play at Syracuse on Tuesday.
San Diego State: The Aztecs play at Colorado State on Thursday.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|56.3
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|47.1
|Three Point %
|40.4
|58.3
|Free Throw %
|71.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego State
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|31.0
|Joe Toussaint missed layup
|33.0
|+ 1
|Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on KJ Feagin
|39.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Connor McCaffery
|39.0
|Personal foul on CJ Fredrick
|39.0
|+ 1
|Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Joe Toussaint made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Malachi Flynn
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|83
|Field Goals
|23-57 (40.4%)
|27-52 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-20 (90.0%)
|18-19 (94.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|30
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|16
|21
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Iowa 5-2
|82.0 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|18.8 APG
|San Diego State 8-0
|75.9 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Fredrick G
|10.3 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|58.3 FG%
|
22
|M. Flynn G
|14.4 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|5.3 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Fredrick G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|M. Flynn G
|28 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|40.4
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|94.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fredrick
|16
|3
|5
|6/10
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. McCaffery
|15
|5
|3
|5/7
|2/3
|3/4
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|L. Garza
|9
|8
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|J. Wieskamp
|5
|1
|0
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Bohannon
|3
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fredrick
|16
|3
|5
|6/10
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. McCaffery
|15
|5
|3
|5/7
|2/3
|3/4
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|L. Garza
|9
|8
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|J. Wieskamp
|5
|1
|0
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Bohannon
|3
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toussaint
|13
|1
|4
|2/11
|0/2
|9/9
|1
|23
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|R. Kriener
|9
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|B. Evelyn
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Pemsl
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vanderloo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|27
|16
|23/57
|9/23
|18/20
|21
|200
|8
|0
|13
|11
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|28
|5
|4
|8/16
|3/10
|9/9
|4
|29
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Schakel
|14
|6
|0
|5/6
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Y. Wetzell
|14
|3
|0
|6/9
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Feagin
|10
|4
|5
|3/9
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|N. Mensah
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|28
|5
|4
|8/16
|3/10
|9/9
|4
|29
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Schakel
|14
|6
|0
|5/6
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Y. Wetzell
|14
|3
|0
|6/9
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Feagin
|10
|4
|5
|3/9
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|N. Mensah
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|11
|3
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|A. Seiko
|2
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Pulliam
|2
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Mensah
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Narain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|26
|13
|27/52
|11/24
|18/19
|21
|200
|6
|4
|14
|5
|21
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH68
74
2nd 1:50 FS1
-
PENN
14ARIZ33
39
1st 46.0 ESP2
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA36
34
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
UCF
PEPPER78
65
Final
-
COPPST
MNTNA62
69
Final
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST57
90
Final
-
UCDAV
UTAH73
77
Final
-
NCWILM
BOISE59
80
Final
-
MRSHL
24FLA67
73
Final
-
BAMA
USM83
68
Final
-
MISS
OKLAST37
78
Final
-
GRAM
UCSB58
67
Final
-
HAMP
CSBAK57
70
Final
-
LONGWD
UOP51
69
Final
-
20VCU
PURDUE56
59
Final
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII0
0150 O/U
+4
12:30am