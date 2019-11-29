LNGBCH
WAKE

No Text

Childress, Sarr lead Wake Forest past Long Beach State 88-75

  AP
  Nov 29, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Wake Forest unleashed its inside-out approach Friday, getting plenty of mileage out of it even when the shots were not falling.

Brandon Childress scored 18 points, Olivier Sarr added 16 and the Demon Deacons went 24 of 25 from the free-throw line to advance to the championship game of the Wooden Legacy with an 88-75 victory over Long Beach State on Friday afternoon.

It hardly mattered that field goals were hard to come by. The Demon Deacons were held without a basket over a seven-minute stretch of the second half and shot just 43.5 percent in the game.

Instead, they forced the action by drawing 20 fouls and holding a 43-27 rebounding advantage. Their 96% shooting from the free-throw line was a Wooden Legacy record.

''Get the ball below the free-throw line,'' Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning said. ''Once we get the ball below the free-throw line, we have a chance to have success whether we're attacking the rim or kicking it back out for an open shot. We were able to do that against that zone they threw out there.''

Chaundee Brown scored 13 and Andrien White added 12 as the Demon Deacons (5-2) moved on to Sunday's championship game where they will face the winner of Friday's semifinal game between Arizona and Penn.

Michael Carter III scored 18 points and Chance Hunter added 17 for the Beach (3-5), who will play in the tournament's third-place game.

Long Beach State was within five points with 14 minutes remaining but appeared to run out of gas a day after an upset victory over Providence.

''I like where my team is going, I think we're getting better, but we weren't good enough today,'' Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson said. ''Wake Forest controlled that game. We could never really make a run because we just couldn't keep them off the foul line or keep them from offensive rebounds.''

Wake Forest had 19 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points. Long Beach State had six offensive rebounds and zero second-chance points.

After shooting just 36% from the field in an opening-round victory over College of Charleston on Thursday, Wake Forest was only slight better a day later. So, the Demon Deacons took advantage of their depth with a 36-9 advantage in bench points, with six players scoring in double figures.

''It just goes to show you that the ball doesn't stick,'' Childress said. ''We're doing a better job of feeding off one another. Whoever has it going on in that particular situation, we're just feeding off of them and going from there. . Six guys in double figures - that's huge.''

Wake Forest opened a 14-point lead with 10:34 remaining on a free throw from Michael Wynn, and then weathered a 0-for-10 stretch from the field midway through the second half by scoring 11 consecutive points at the free-throw line.

Wake Forest was 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the second half but went 20 for 21 from the free-throw line after halftime.

The Demon Deacons took a 38-31 lead into halftime after White hit a running shot from half court at the buzzer.

''We didn't get a shot we really wanted . and it's a six-point swing,'' Monson said about the Beach's last possession of the first half. ''It's (our) 3-pointer that doesn't go and a 3-pointer (for Wake Forest) that does go. Instead of being down two at halftime we're down eight and I don't think we ever really recovered from that.''

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have been comfortable in the cozy confines of Anaheim Arena, going 5-0 all-time in the building across the street from the Disneyland Resort. Along with the two victories in the current Wooden Legacy, Wake Forest won all three games in the 2008 version of the tournament while winning the title.

Long Beach State: The Beach made its second consecutive trip to the Wooden Legacy semifinals after also advancing in the winners' bracket in the 2009 version of the tournament. Long Beach State defeated Xavier in the 2009 third-place game.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will play the winner of the Arizona-Penn matchup later Friday in Sunday's Wooden Legacy title game.

Long Beach State: The Beach will face the loser of the Arizona-Penn matchup later Friday in Sunday's Wooden Legacy third-place game.

Key Players
M. Carter III
B. Childress
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
38.4 Field Goal % 43.6
32.3 Three Point % 27.0
85.7 Free Throw % 77.4
+ 2 Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 12.0
+ 2 Jordan Roberts made layup 40.0
+ 2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 54.0
+ 2 Joshua Morgan made layup, assist by Colin Slater 1:23
+ 1 Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
+ 1 Torry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:30
  Personal foul on Colin Slater 1:30
+ 1 Michael Carter III made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:35
+ 1 Michael Carter III made 1st of 2 free throws 1:35
  Shooting foul on Chaundee Brown 1:35
+ 2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Brandon Childress 1:44
Team Stats
Points 75 88
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 30-69 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 24-25 (96.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 43
Offensive 4 15
Defensive 19 24
Team 4 4
Assists 19 19
Steals 6 8
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
M. Carter III G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
0
B. Childress G
17 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo LBSU 3-5 314475
home team logo Wake Forest 5-2 385088
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Team Stats
away team logo LBSU 3-5 69.4 PPG 36 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 5-2 74.2 PPG 44.7 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
1
M. Carter III G 13.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 38.8 FG%
0
B. Childress G 16.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 5.8 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Carter III G 18 PTS 1 REB 9 AST
0
B. Childress G 17 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
48.1 FG% 43.5
38.5 3PT FG% 19.0
85.7 FT% 96.0
Starters
M. Carter III
C. Hunter
C. Slater
J. Morgan
R. Mansel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter III 18 1 9 5/13 1/5 7/7 4 33 1 0 7 0 1
C. Hunter 17 5 3 6/9 3/4 2/4 5 26 0 2 1 0 5
C. Slater 15 2 2 4/10 1/2 6/6 3 29 3 0 3 0 2
J. Morgan 10 7 1 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 31 0 4 2 1 6
R. Mansel 6 4 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 3 28 1 0 1 2 2
Bench
J. Roberts
D. Cobb
T. Irish
J. Griffin
M. De Geest
M. Apic
B. Jackson
J. Yan
S. Knight
R. Rhoden
J. Rene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roberts 5 0 2 2/4 0/2 1/2 3 19 1 0 1 0 0
D. Cobb 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
T. Irish 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 1 0
J. Griffin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. De Geest 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rhoden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 23 19 26/54 5/13 18/21 20 200 6 6 16 4 19
Starters
B. Childress
A. White
T. Johnson
I. Mucius
O. Oguama
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Childress 17 0 3 8/18 1/8 0/0 2 34 3 0 2 0 0
A. White 12 6 3 5/13 2/7 0/0 2 26 2 0 2 1 5
T. Johnson 11 3 4 2/7 1/4 6/6 2 30 1 0 1 3 0
I. Mucius 10 4 3 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 1 3
O. Oguama 2 7 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 14 0 1 0 1 6
Bench
O. Sarr
C. Brown
J. Neath
I. Massoud
M. Wynn
M. Lester
S. Okeke
S. Wright Jr.
B. Buchanan
T. Ingraham
G. van Beveren
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Sarr 16 8 0 6/11 0/0 4/4 2 26 1 1 3 4 4
C. Brown 13 1 2 2/5 0/0 9/9 4 21 0 0 2 1 0
J. Neath 4 5 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 1 2 0 5
I. Massoud 2 3 0 0/5 0/2 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 2 1
M. Wynn 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 2 0
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wright Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ingraham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. van Beveren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 39 19 30/69 4/21 24/25 17 200 8 3 14 15 24
