Chivichyan scores 17 to carry Pacific past Longwood 69-51

  • Nov 30, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Gary Chivichyan came off the bench to score 17 points lifting Pacific to a 69-51 win over Longwood on Friday night.

Austin Vereen added 11 points for Pacific (7-3), Broc Finstuen and Justin Moore added 10 points each for the Tigers, who are on their best 10-game start since rejoining the West Coast Conference in 2013-14.

JaShaun Smith led the Lancers (4-4) with 10 points and three blocks.

After Longwood rallied at the close of the first half to trail just 35-32, Pacific opened the second half on a 19-2 run with Chivichyan scoring 10.

Longwood was 0-for-8 from the floor and 0-6 from behind the arc during the first eight minutes of the second half. The Lancers, who have dropped their last three, shot 40% in the first half with seven 3-pointers. That fell to 28% shooting and going 2-for-14 from distance in the second half.

Pacific matches up against Cal State Fullerton at home on Wednesday. Longwood, after three games in three time zones, returns to the South and faces NC A&T on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Cintron
J. Moore
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
44.2 Field Goal % 43.9
33.3 Three Point % 47.4
75.0 Free Throw % 77.1
  Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz 13.0
  DeShaun Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Heru Bligen 28.0
  Bad pass turnover on Heru Bligen 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Shabooty Phillips 59.0
  Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 1 Heru Bligen made free throw 1:30
  Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp 1:30
+ 2 Heru Bligen made layup, assist by Ilija Stefanovic 1:30
Team Stats
Points 51 69
Field Goals 15-48 (31.3%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 36
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 21 26
Team 2 0
Assists 8 12
Steals 3 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 1
21
J. Smith F
10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
11
G. Chivichyan G
17 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Longwood 4-4 321951
home team logo Pacific 7-3 353469
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Longwood 4-4 70.4 PPG 42 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo Pacific 7-3 70.7 PPG 38.8 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
21
J. Smith F 7.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 0.6 APG 45.2 FG%
11
G. Chivichyan G 6.1 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.3 APG 31.6 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Smith F 10 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
11
G. Chivichyan G 17 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
31.3 FG% 43.9
31.0 3PT FG% 48.0
80.0 FT% 50.0
Pacific
Starters
J. Moore
B. Finstuen
J. Tripp
J. Price-Noel
A. McCray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moore 10 3 4 3/10 2/3 2/2 1 27 0 0 5 0 3
B. Finstuen 10 2 0 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
J. Tripp 8 5 0 2/6 0/2 4/7 4 24 2 0 0 2 3
J. Price-Noel 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 1
A. McCray 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 12 0 1 1 3 1
Starters
J. Moore
B. Finstuen
J. Tripp
J. Price-Noel
A. McCray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moore 10 3 4 3/10 2/3 2/2 1 27 0 0 5 0 3
B. Finstuen 10 2 0 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
J. Tripp 8 5 0 2/6 0/2 4/7 4 24 2 0 0 2 3
J. Price-Noel 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 1
A. McCray 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 12 0 1 1 3 1
Bench
G. Chivichyan
A. Vereen
J. Bailey
S. Fritz
J. Hampshire
P. Crockrell II
J. Brahmbhatt
D. Jenkins
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 17 1 0 7/14 3/8 0/1 0 22 0 0 0 0 1
A. Vereen 11 5 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 4 20 1 1 0 1 4
J. Bailey 5 5 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 2 3
S. Fritz 2 9 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 1 24 0 2 1 1 8
J. Hampshire 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
P. Crockrell II 0 1 6 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 0
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 36 12 25/57 12/25 7/14 16 200 4 4 10 10 26
NCAA BB Scores