Chivichyan scores 17 to carry Pacific past Longwood 69-51
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Gary Chivichyan came off the bench to score 17 points lifting Pacific to a 69-51 win over Longwood on Friday night.
Austin Vereen added 11 points for Pacific (7-3), Broc Finstuen and Justin Moore added 10 points each for the Tigers, who are on their best 10-game start since rejoining the West Coast Conference in 2013-14.
JaShaun Smith led the Lancers (4-4) with 10 points and three blocks.
After Longwood rallied at the close of the first half to trail just 35-32, Pacific opened the second half on a 19-2 run with Chivichyan scoring 10.
Longwood was 0-for-8 from the floor and 0-6 from behind the arc during the first eight minutes of the second half. The Lancers, who have dropped their last three, shot 40% in the first half with seven 3-pointers. That fell to 28% shooting and going 2-for-14 from distance in the second half.
Pacific matches up against Cal State Fullerton at home on Wednesday. Longwood, after three games in three time zones, returns to the South and faces NC A&T on the road on Wednesday.
|27.7
|Min. Per Game
|27.7
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|47.4
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|13.0
|DeShaun Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Heru Bligen
|28.0
|Bad pass turnover on Heru Bligen
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Shabooty Phillips
|59.0
|Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|+ 1
|Heru Bligen made free throw
|1:30
|Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp
|1:30
|+ 2
|Heru Bligen made layup, assist by Ilija Stefanovic
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|69
|Field Goals
|15-48 (31.3%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Smith F
|7.0 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
11
|G. Chivichyan G
|6.1 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|0.3 APG
|31.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Smith F
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|G. Chivichyan G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|31.3
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|10
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|23
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|S. Phillips
|9
|4
|0
|3/7
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|J. Wilson
|3
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Cintron
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|A. Deng
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wade
|8
|1
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Wilson
|8
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Munoz
|6
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|H. Bligen
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Flood
|2
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Nkereuwem
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Stefanovic
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Mohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Lliteras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Conner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|25
|8
|15/48
|9/29
|12/15
|19
|200
|3
|4
|13
|4
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|10
|3
|4
|3/10
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|B. Finstuen
|10
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Tripp
|8
|5
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|4/7
|4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Price-Noel
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. McCray
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Chivichyan
|17
|1
|0
|7/14
|3/8
|0/1
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Vereen
|11
|5
|0
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|J. Bailey
|5
|5
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|S. Fritz
|2
|9
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|J. Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Crockrell II
|0
|1
|6
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|36
|12
|25/57
|12/25
|7/14
|16
|200
|4
|4
|10
|10
|26
