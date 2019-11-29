Wesson's perfection leads Ohio State over Morgan State 90-57
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Andre Wesson scored 19 points to help No. 10 Ohio State rout Morgan State 90-57 on Friday night.
Wesson made all four of his 3-point attempts and all seven of his free throws to lead the Buckeyes (7-0). He had scored just 21 points the entire season after missing two games due to a fractured eye socket.
Kaleb Wesson added 13 and C.J. Walker 10 for the Buckeyes, who had their highest scoring effort of the season.
Morgan State (3-6), which lost its fourth straight, was led by Stanley Davis with 13 points, the only Bear to score in double figures.
Ohio State dominated in nearly every category, including bench points (46-18), rebounds (43-31) and points off turnovers (22-1).
Morgan State went without a field goal for six of the last seven minutes in the first half and trailed 45-18 in a back-and-forth game that showed plenty of sloppiness on both sides. The Bears hung tough in the second half off 48.3% shooting but could not narrow the gap, although they are the first team this season to score more than 56 points against Ohio State.
TIP-INS
The Buckeyes last scored 90 points against Iowa Feb. 26. ... Morgan State's marching band on Thursday became the first HBCU band from Maryland to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. ... The game marked a Big Ten return for Broadus, who this year took the Morgan State helm after being an assistant at the University of Maryland, College Park.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State wasted no time dispensing with the overmatched Bears and benefitting from 22 Morgan State fouls to stretching its undefeated season to seven games.
UP NEXT
Ohio State is on the road Wednesday at North Carolina, with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. Morgan State is home Wednesday versus Towson University at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|25.8
|Min. Per Game
|25.8
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.3
|Reb. Per Game
|9.3
|40.6
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|20.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|Defensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo
|25.0
|David Syfax Jr. missed fade-away jump shot
|27.0
|Lost ball turnover on Harrison Hookfin
|49.0
|Bad pass turnover on David Syfax Jr., stolen by Harrison Hookfin
|1:08
|+ 3
|Danny Hummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Ahrens
|1:20
|+ 1
|David Syfax Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:46
|+ 1
|David Syfax Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:46
|Shooting foul on Ibrahima Diallo
|1:46
|Defensive rebound by LaPri McCray-Pace
|1:54
|Alonzo Gaffney missed reverse layup
|1:56
|Defensive rebound by Danny Hummer
|2:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|90
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|30-63 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Team Stats
|Morgan State 3-6
|70.8 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|11.6 APG
|10 Ohio State 7-0
|76.3 PPG
|44 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|37.5
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|80.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Davis
|13
|6
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|T. Baxter
|8
|8
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|1/3
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|S. Devonish
|7
|1
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|6
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|I. Burke
|5
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Davis
|13
|6
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|T. Baxter
|8
|8
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|1/3
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|S. Devonish
|7
|1
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|6
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|I. Burke
|5
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Syfax Jr.
|7
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Miller
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Rawls
|3
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|V. Okafor
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. McCray-Pace
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Sorber
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Vance
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Grantsaan
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Oliver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Fisher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bowens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|27
|6
|21/56
|2/11
|13/20
|22
|200
|1
|1
|14
|7
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|13
|8
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|6/6
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|C. Walker
|10
|1
|3
|5/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Washington Jr.
|9
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Muhammad
|7
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Young
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|13
|8
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|6/6
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|C. Walker
|10
|1
|3
|5/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Washington Jr.
|9
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Muhammad
|7
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Young
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wesson
|19
|7
|1
|4/4
|4/4
|7/7
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|E. Liddell
|9
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Carton
|6
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Ahrens
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Hummer
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Gaffney
|3
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|I. Diallo
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|H. Hookfin
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Sueing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jallow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|40
|12
|30/63
|9/25
|21/26
|17
|200
|4
|2
|10
|13
|27
-
HAMP
CSBAK52
65
2nd 2:02
-
20VCU
PURDUE56
58
2nd 8.0 CBSSN
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH64
66
2nd 4:37 FS1
-
PENN
14ARIZ24
28
1st 4:22 ESP2
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA28
30
1st 3:49 ESPU
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
COPPST
MNTNA62
69
Final
-
UCDAV
UTAH73
77
Final
-
NCWILM
BOISE59
80
Final
-
UCF
PEPPER78
65
Final
-
MRSHL
24FLA67
73
Final
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST57
90
Final
-
BAMA
USM83
68
Final
-
MISS
OKLAST37
78
Final
-
GRAM
UCSB58
67
Final
-
LONGWD
UOP51
69
Final
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII0
0150 O/U
+4
12:30am