MORGAN
OHIOST

No Text

Wesson's perfection leads Ohio State over Morgan State 90-57

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Andre Wesson scored 19 points to help No. 10 Ohio State rout Morgan State 90-57 on Friday night.

Wesson made all four of his 3-point attempts and all seven of his free throws to lead the Buckeyes (7-0). He had scored just 21 points the entire season after missing two games due to a fractured eye socket.

Kaleb Wesson added 13 and C.J. Walker 10 for the Buckeyes, who had their highest scoring effort of the season.

Morgan State (3-6), which lost its fourth straight, was led by Stanley Davis with 13 points, the only Bear to score in double figures.

Ohio State dominated in nearly every category, including bench points (46-18), rebounds (43-31) and points off turnovers (22-1).

Morgan State went without a field goal for six of the last seven minutes in the first half and trailed 45-18 in a back-and-forth game that showed plenty of sloppiness on both sides. The Bears hung tough in the second half off 48.3% shooting but could not narrow the gap, although they are the first team this season to score more than 56 points against Ohio State.

TIP-INS

The Buckeyes last scored 90 points against Iowa Feb. 26. ... Morgan State's marching band on Thursday became the first HBCU band from Maryland to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. ... The game marked a Big Ten return for Broadus, who this year took the Morgan State helm after being an assistant at the University of Maryland, College Park.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State wasted no time dispensing with the overmatched Bears and benefitting from 22 Morgan State fouls to stretching its undefeated season to seven games.

UP NEXT

Ohio State is on the road Wednesday at North Carolina, with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. Morgan State is home Wednesday versus Towson University at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Devonish
5 G
K. Wesson
34 F
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
40.6 Field Goal % 43.9
20.0 Three Point % 40.0
57.1 Free Throw % 79.5
  Defensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo 25.0
  David Syfax Jr. missed fade-away jump shot 27.0
  Lost ball turnover on Harrison Hookfin 49.0
  Bad pass turnover on David Syfax Jr., stolen by Harrison Hookfin 1:08
+ 3 Danny Hummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Ahrens 1:20
+ 1 David Syfax Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:46
+ 1 David Syfax Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:46
  Shooting foul on Ibrahima Diallo 1:46
  Defensive rebound by LaPri McCray-Pace 1:54
  Alonzo Gaffney missed reverse layup 1:56
  Defensive rebound by Danny Hummer 2:04
Team Stats
Points 57 90
Field Goals 21-56 (37.5%) 30-63 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 2-11 (18.2%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 43
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 20 27
Team 4 3
Assists 6 12
Steals 1 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
0
S. Davis G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
A. Wesson F
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Morgan State 3-6 183957
home team logo 10 Ohio State 7-0 454590
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Morgan State 3-6 70.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo 10 Ohio State 7-0 76.3 PPG 44 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
0
S. Davis G 12.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.8 APG 44.0 FG%
24
A. Wesson F 5.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.8 APG 26.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
S. Davis G 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
24
A. Wesson F 19 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
37.5 FG% 47.6
18.2 3PT FG% 36.0
65.0 FT% 80.8
Morgan State
Starters
S. Davis
T. Baxter
S. Devonish
J. Brown
I. Burke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Davis 13 6 1 6/12 0/0 1/2 3 25 0 0 2 3 3
T. Baxter 8 8 1 3/8 1/3 1/3 2 28 0 0 2 2 6
S. Devonish 7 1 0 3/8 0/1 1/2 0 28 0 0 1 0 1
J. Brown 6 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 1 2 1 1
I. Burke 5 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 0 0
Starters
S. Davis
T. Baxter
S. Devonish
J. Brown
I. Burke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Davis 13 6 1 6/12 0/0 1/2 3 25 0 0 2 3 3
T. Baxter 8 8 1 3/8 1/3 1/3 2 28 0 0 2 2 6
S. Devonish 7 1 0 3/8 0/1 1/2 0 28 0 0 1 0 1
J. Brown 6 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 1 2 1 1
I. Burke 5 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
D. Syfax Jr.
M. Miller
K. Rawls
V. Okafor
L. McCray-Pace
P. Sorber
C. Shaw
T. Vance
L. Grantsaan
T. Oliver Jr.
V. Curry
E. Jenkins
T. Holston
M. Camara
S. Fisher
E. Bowens
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Syfax Jr. 7 2 1 2/5 0/0 3/4 3 18 0 0 2 1 1
M. Miller 6 2 0 2/3 0/1 2/4 1 15 0 0 0 0 2
K. Rawls 3 2 0 0/2 0/1 3/3 2 20 0 0 1 0 2
V. Okafor 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 1 0 0 0 1
L. McCray-Pace 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
P. Sorber 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
C. Shaw 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Vance 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Grantsaan 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 1
T. Oliver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Camara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bowens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 27 6 21/56 2/11 13/20 22 200 1 1 14 7 20
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
C. Walker
D. Washington Jr.
L. Muhammad
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 13 8 2 3/8 1/3 6/6 0 18 0 1 0 2 6
C. Walker 10 1 3 5/6 0/1 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 1
D. Washington Jr. 9 2 1 4/9 1/5 0/0 3 19 1 0 3 0 2
L. Muhammad 7 1 0 2/6 1/3 2/2 0 19 0 0 0 0 1
K. Young 5 4 1 2/5 0/0 1/3 1 12 0 0 0 2 2
Starters
K. Wesson
C. Walker
D. Washington Jr.
L. Muhammad
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 13 8 2 3/8 1/3 6/6 0 18 0 1 0 2 6
C. Walker 10 1 3 5/6 0/1 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 1
D. Washington Jr. 9 2 1 4/9 1/5 0/0 3 19 1 0 3 0 2
L. Muhammad 7 1 0 2/6 1/3 2/2 0 19 0 0 0 0 1
K. Young 5 4 1 2/5 0/0 1/3 1 12 0 0 0 2 2
Bench
A. Wesson
E. Liddell
D. Carton
J. Ahrens
D. Hummer
A. Gaffney
I. Diallo
H. Hookfin
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wesson 19 7 1 4/4 4/4 7/7 0 20 0 0 0 4 3
E. Liddell 9 3 1 3/6 0/1 3/3 2 19 0 0 0 0 3
D. Carton 6 1 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 3 22 1 1 2 0 1
J. Ahrens 4 2 1 1/4 1/4 1/2 2 20 0 0 0 2 0
D. Hummer 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
A. Gaffney 3 7 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 2 18 0 0 2 2 5
I. Diallo 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 5 0 0 0 1 1
H. Hookfin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 1 0 1
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 40 12 30/63 9/25 21/26 17 200 4 2 10 13 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores