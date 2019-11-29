MOST
LSU

Days leads LSU past Missouri State 73-58

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Darius Days scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as LSU defeated Missouri State 73-58 on Friday.

It was the third double-double of the season for Days, who has scored in double figures in each game.

The Tigers (5-2), who led for most of the game, had their lead trimmed to 47-45 seven minutes into the second half before pulling away on 14-2 run over the next four minutes. Days and Charles Manning each scored five points in that stretch.

Emmitt Williams had 14 points for the Tigers. Both Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford scored 12. Javonte Smart had a career-high nine assists.

Keandre Cook led Missouri State (3-5) with 17 points. Tulio DaSilva had 16 points, while Josh Hall had 11. Gaige Prim, who scored 58 points in the Bears' three games at the Charleston Classic last week, sat out the game because of an injury.

LSU scored 11 consecutive points early in the first half to go on top 13-5. Williams made a couple of field goals and a basket by Mays with 14:11 before halftime completed the 11-0 run.

Missouri State closed to one point on two occasions, but it would never tie the score in the first half. Holding a one-point lead, LSU got a pair of 3-pointers from Mays to go ahead 27-20 with 6:44 left in the first half. The Tigers took a 33-27 advantage into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers posted their fourth consecutive victory at home - three by at least 10 points - in the first month of the season.

Missouri State: For the first time this season, the Bears were beaten by more than four points. Missouri State's previous four defeats came by a total of nine points.

UP NEXT

LSU will play New Orleans in the second game of its four-game homestand Tuesday.

Missouri State plays a home game for the first time in three weeks when it faces Murray State on Tuesday.

-30-

Key Players
K. Cook
1 G
S. Mays
4 G
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
38.0 Field Goal % 55.7
35.3 Three Point % 41.9
80.0 Free Throw % 85.2
  Defensive rebound by Darius Days 28.0
  Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Missouri State 40.0
  Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays 1:11
  Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
+ 2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Emmitt Williams 1:31
  Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley 1:43
  Shot clock violation turnover on LSU 1:53
  Defensive rebound by Darius Days 2:25
  Tulio Da Silva missed free throw 2:25
Team Stats
Points 58 73
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 30
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 18 23
Team 4 1
Assists 6 14
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 6
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 0 0
1
K. Cook G
17 PTS, 3 REB
0
D. Days F
20 PTS, 10 REB
12T
Missouri State 3-5
LSU 5-2
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri State 3-5 67.0 PPG 41.4 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo LSU 5-2 82.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
1
K. Cook G 16.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.3 APG 41.4 FG%
0
D. Days F 13.3 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 64.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Cook G 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
0
D. Days F 20 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
40.4 FG% 53.7
35.3 3PT FG% 25.0
46.2 FT% 71.4
Missouri State
Starters
K. Cook
T. Da Silva
L. West
T. Dixon
K. Mohammed
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 17 3 0 6/13 3/5 2/3 1 38 1 1 2 0 3
T. Da Silva 16 8 2 7/15 1/3 1/4 3 32 1 0 2 3 5
L. West 5 5 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 19 0 0 2 4 1
T. Dixon 1 1 1 0/5 0/2 1/2 3 28 1 0 1 0 1
K. Mohammed 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
LSU
Starters
D. Days
E. Williams
S. Mays
T. Watford
J. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Days 20 10 0 7/13 2/8 4/4 4 30 0 0 0 3 7
E. Williams 14 6 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 2 37 1 2 2 3 3
S. Mays 12 4 1 5/10 2/5 0/0 1 39 1 0 0 0 4
T. Watford 12 5 1 5/7 0/0 2/6 0 26 1 0 1 0 5
J. Smart 6 1 9 3/9 0/5 0/0 0 36 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
C. Manning Jr.
J. Bishop
A. Hyatt
M. Graves
C. Starks
M. Taylor
C. Cooper
P. Edwards
D. Thomas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manning Jr. 7 1 0 2/5 1/1 2/2 3 20 1 0 0 0 1
J. Bishop 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 1 0 0
A. Hyatt 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 1 1 0 2
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 29 14 29/54 5/20 10/14 11 199 6 4 6 6 23
