BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Darius Days scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as LSU defeated Missouri State 73-58 on Friday.

It was the third double-double of the season for Days, who has scored in double figures in each game.

The Tigers (5-2), who led for most of the game, had their lead trimmed to 47-45 seven minutes into the second half before pulling away on 14-2 run over the next four minutes. Days and Charles Manning each scored five points in that stretch.

Emmitt Williams had 14 points for the Tigers. Both Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford scored 12. Javonte Smart had a career-high nine assists.

Keandre Cook led Missouri State (3-5) with 17 points. Tulio DaSilva had 16 points, while Josh Hall had 11. Gaige Prim, who scored 58 points in the Bears' three games at the Charleston Classic last week, sat out the game because of an injury.

LSU scored 11 consecutive points early in the first half to go on top 13-5. Williams made a couple of field goals and a basket by Mays with 14:11 before halftime completed the 11-0 run.

Missouri State closed to one point on two occasions, but it would never tie the score in the first half. Holding a one-point lead, LSU got a pair of 3-pointers from Mays to go ahead 27-20 with 6:44 left in the first half. The Tigers took a 33-27 advantage into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers posted their fourth consecutive victory at home - three by at least 10 points - in the first month of the season.

Missouri State: For the first time this season, the Bears were beaten by more than four points. Missouri State's previous four defeats came by a total of nine points.

UP NEXT

LSU will play New Orleans in the second game of its four-game homestand Tuesday.

Missouri State plays a home game for the first time in three weeks when it faces Murray State on Tuesday.

