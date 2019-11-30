Mannion leads No. 14 Arizona to 92-82 victory over Penn
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Nico Mannion is continuing to make his case as one of the nation’s top freshmen during the first month of the season.
The Arizona point guard scored a season-high 24 points as the 14th-ranked Wildcats advanced to the championship game of the Wooden Legacy with a 92-82 victory over Penn on Friday night.
“I was trying to be aggressive and make the right plays,” Mannion said. “We were playing well together and pushing the ball in transition.”
Arizona will face Wake Forest in Sunday’s title game. The Demon Deacons advanced with an 88-75 win over Long Beach State.
Mannion had the winning basket in Arizona’s victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night, when he hit a driving layup. He was 11 of 15 from the floor against Penn, including a pair of 3-pointers and six points in the paint. It is his third game this season with 20 or more points and second in the past three.
“He had a couple stretches tonight where the defense was at his mercy,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said.
Chase Jeter had 19 points for the Wildcats (8-0), who shot 58.6% from the floor. Zeke Ninaji added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Josh Green scored 14.
Penn (4-3) trailed by 17 during the second half but got back in it with nine 3-pointers down the stretch. The Quakers made 13 from beyond the arc, marking their third straight game in which they have made 11 or more.
The Wildcats had a 66-49 advantage with 11:47 remaining, but Penn made 3-pointers on eight of its next nine field goals and closed within four (82-78) on a pair of Brodeur free throws with 3:03 remaining.
Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Ryan Betley added 20.
“We struggled in the first half, but the shots were wide open. In the second half we made them,” Penn coach Steve Donahue said.
Penn led for the first five minutes before Arizona scored 12 straight points to take a 21-13 lead with 11:28 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats extended their lead to 28-18 with 6 minutes left on a Jeter layup before the Quakers scored 13 of the next 15 points to go up 31-30.
Arizona would take a 41-33 lead at halftime with an 11-2 run over the final 2:19. Mannion keyed the rally with five points.
Penn trailed by eight at halftime, but closed within 43-40 on Devon Goodman’s layup before the Wildcats regained control with a 17-4 run. Ninaji scored 10 points during the spurt and Mannion supplied the other seven.
BIG PICTURE
Penn: AJ Brodeur had 11 points and has scored in double figures in 32 straight games, which is the fifth-longest streak in school history. The forward was a non-factor during the second half due to foul trouble. Brodeur though did finish with 10 assists, which is the most by a Penn player since Darnell Foreman had 10 in 2016.
“He’s never fouled out of a game, which is unusual because he is a post player who plays 30-40 minutes,” Donahue said.
Arizona: The Wildcats have allowed 26 3-pointers during their two games in Anaheim. Miller attributed some of it to playing Pepperdine and Penn but also lamented his defense for allowing too many open shots from the perimeter.
“There were segments in tonight’s game where we were far better than against Pepperdine, but we have to be able to sustain it. It is peaks and valleys right now,” Miller said.
UP NEXT
Penn: Take on Long Beach State in Sunday’s third-place game.
Arizona: Face Wake Forest in Sunday’s championship game.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.4
|Min. Per Game
|28.4
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|41.8
|Field Goal %
|55.7
|38.2
|Three Point %
|47.1
|61.1
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Defensive rebound by Josh Green
|19.0
|Jordan Dingle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Ray Jerome
|29.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Dingle made 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|+ 1
|Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|+ 1
|Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Shooting foul on Lucas Monroe
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Arizona
|57.0
|Devon Goodman missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dylan Smith
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|92
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|34-58 (58.6%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|35
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|21
|16
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pennsylvania 4-3
|73.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|14 Arizona 8-0
|88.4 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|18.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Dingle G
|15.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.8 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
1
|N. Mannion G
|15.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|5.9 APG
|50.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Dingle G
|27 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|N. Mannion G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|58.6
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dingle
|27
|2
|3
|8/17
|7/14
|4/6
|1
|39
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Betley
|20
|7
|3
|7/12
|3/8
|3/3
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|A. Brodeur
|11
|5
|10
|3/10
|0/1
|5/6
|4
|33
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|D. Goodman
|11
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|3/7
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Scott
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dingle
|27
|2
|3
|8/17
|7/14
|4/6
|1
|39
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Betley
|20
|7
|3
|7/12
|3/8
|3/3
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|A. Brodeur
|11
|5
|10
|3/10
|0/1
|5/6
|4
|33
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|D. Goodman
|11
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|3/7
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Scott
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Martz
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Simmons
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Monroe
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|R. Jerome
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Imegwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mijakowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lorca-Lloyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|23
|21
|27/60
|13/34
|15/23
|19
|200
|2
|1
|9
|6
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mannion
|24
|2
|4
|11/14
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Jeter
|19
|6
|2
|8/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Z. Nnaji
|16
|7
|3
|5/9
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|J. Green
|14
|4
|2
|5/11
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Smith
|10
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|6/7
|4
|31
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mannion
|24
|2
|4
|11/14
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Jeter
|19
|6
|2
|8/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Z. Nnaji
|16
|7
|3
|5/9
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|J. Green
|14
|4
|2
|5/11
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Smith
|10
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|6/7
|4
|31
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker Jr.
|6
|1
|3
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Lee
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|S. Gettings
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Hazzard
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Doutrive
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Koloko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|30
|16
|34/58
|6/13
|18/21
|19
|200
|6
|2
|8
|6
|24
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
COPPST
MNTNA62
69
Final
-
UCF
PEPPER78
65
Final
-
UCDAV
UTAH73
77
Final
-
NCWILM
BOISE59
80
Final
-
MRSHL
24FLA67
73
Final
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST57
90
Final
-
BAMA
USM83
68
Final
-
MISS
OKLAST37
78
Final
-
HAMP
CSBAK57
70
Final
-
GRAM
UCSB58
67
Final
-
LONGWD
UOP51
69
Final
-
20VCU
PURDUE56
59
Final
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH76
83
Final/OT
-
PENN
14ARIZ82
92
Final
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA73
81
Final
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII75
85
Final