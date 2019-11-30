Purdue upsets No. 20 VCU, 59-56, in Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Florida (AP) Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each scored 12 points, including crucial free throws in the final two minutes, as Purdue upset No. 20 VCU 59-56 on Friday night in the Emerald Coast Classic.
The win put Purdue (4-2) in the championship game Saturday against Florida State and handed VCU (6-1) its first loss. The teams traded the lead 13 times and were tied 14 times in a game not decided until a potential game-tying 3-point shot by VCU's De'Riante Jenkins went wide with 4 second left. Hunter grabbed the rebound and it was all over.
Hunter gave the Boilermakers the lead for good 56-55 with 1:37 left by sinking two free throws. Proctor then made three out of four free throws down the stretch.
Marcus Santos-Silva led the Rams with 19 points but missed three of four free throws in the final 1:16. No other VCU players scored in double figures.
The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Trevion Williams with 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting, but he fouled out with nearly five minutes left to play.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: Upsetting a ranked opponent is a relief for the rebuilding Boilermakers as their only other victories have come against Wisconsin-Green Bay, Chicago State and Jacksonville State, none with winning records. Purdue has an opportunity to gain additional momentum before facing defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4 in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge by winning the tournament championship game against Florida State. The Seminoles knocked off No. 17 Tennessee on Friday. It will be a rematch for the Boilermakers, who lost to Florida State last season in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. Then it's on to Virginia, which eliminated Purdue from the NCAA Tournament last season with an 80-75 overtime victory in an Elite 8 game.
VCU: The upset loss to Purdue snapped VCU's season-opening six-game winning streak and could threaten the Rams' national ranking. It was the first time in school history that the Rams had been 6-0. That run included a signature victory over then-No. 23 LSU on Nov. 13. They'll have an opportunity to get back on track, though, in the tournament consolation game against another nationally ranked team in Tennessee. It'll be the Rams only remaining game against a Power 5 conference team during the regular season.
UP NEXT
Purdue advances to the tournament championship game on Saturday against Florida State.
VCU plays in the tournament consolation game on Saturday against No. 17 Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|61.7
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|Three Point %
|28.6
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.
|2.0
|De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|8.0
|Jahaad Proctor missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Malik Crowfield
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Jahaad Proctor
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jahaad Proctor
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux
|46.0
|Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|59
|Field Goals
|19-43 (44.2%)
|18-44 (40.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|19-29 (65.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|32
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|6
|7
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|21
|18
|Fouls
|23
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
14
|M. Santos-Silva F
|11.5 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|58.0 FG%
|
2
|E. Hunter Jr. G
|10.0 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|4.2 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Santos-Silva F
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|E. Hunter Jr. G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|40.9
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|65.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|19
|2
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|3/8
|3
|26
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|D. Jenkins
|9
|6
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Simms
|9
|1
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Evans
|6
|3
|0
|1/9
|1/5
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|I. Vann
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|17
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|19
|2
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|3/8
|3
|26
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|D. Jenkins
|9
|6
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Simms
|9
|1
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Evans
|6
|3
|0
|1/9
|1/5
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|I. Vann
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|17
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Williams
|5
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|C. Douglas
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K. Curry
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Crowfield
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Hyland
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Henderson VI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McAllister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|23
|6
|19/43
|3/17
|15/22
|23
|200
|8
|3
|21
|5
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Proctor
|12
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/3
|8/10
|1
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Hunter Jr.
|12
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Haarms
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|21
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Wheeler
|3
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Eastern
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Proctor
|12
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/3
|8/10
|1
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Hunter Jr.
|12
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Haarms
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|21
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Wheeler
|3
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Eastern
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Williams
|10
|7
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|I. Thompson
|7
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|E. Boudreaux
|4
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gillis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wulbrun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Newman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|28
|7
|18/44
|4/16
|19/29
|24
|200
|10
|2
|18
|7
|21
-
PENN
14ARIZ76
82
2nd 3:03 ESP2
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA67
74
2nd 1:12 ESPU
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII26
32
1st 2:55
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
UCF
PEPPER78
65
Final
-
COPPST
MNTNA62
69
Final
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST57
90
Final
-
UCDAV
UTAH73
77
Final
-
NCWILM
BOISE59
80
Final
-
MRSHL
24FLA67
73
Final
-
BAMA
USM83
68
Final
-
MISS
OKLAST37
78
Final
-
GRAM
UCSB58
67
Final
-
HAMP
CSBAK57
70
Final
-
LONGWD
UOP51
69
Final
-
20VCU
PURDUE56
59
Final
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH76
83
Final/OT