VCU
20 VCU
Rams
6-1
56
TF 15
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Fri Nov. 29
10:06pm
BONUS
59
TF 16
home team logo
PURDUE
Purdue
Boilermakers
4-2
ML: +117
PURDUE -2, O/U 130.5
ML: -139
VCU
PURDUE

Purdue upsets No. 20 VCU, 59-56, in Emerald Coast Classic

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

NICEVILLE, Florida (AP) Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each scored 12 points, including crucial free throws in the final two minutes, as Purdue upset No. 20 VCU 59-56 on Friday night in the Emerald Coast Classic.

The win put Purdue (4-2) in the championship game Saturday against Florida State and handed VCU (6-1) its first loss. The teams traded the lead 13 times and were tied 14 times in a game not decided until a potential game-tying 3-point shot by VCU's De'Riante Jenkins went wide with 4 second left. Hunter grabbed the rebound and it was all over.

Hunter gave the Boilermakers the lead for good 56-55 with 1:37 left by sinking two free throws. Proctor then made three out of four free throws down the stretch.

Marcus Santos-Silva led the Rams with 19 points but missed three of four free throws in the final 1:16. No other VCU players scored in double figures.

The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Trevion Williams with 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting, but he fouled out with nearly five minutes left to play.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Upsetting a ranked opponent is a relief for the rebuilding Boilermakers as their only other victories have come against Wisconsin-Green Bay, Chicago State and Jacksonville State, none with winning records. Purdue has an opportunity to gain additional momentum before facing defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4 in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge by winning the tournament championship game against Florida State. The Seminoles knocked off No. 17 Tennessee on Friday. It will be a rematch for the Boilermakers, who lost to Florida State last season in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. Then it's on to Virginia, which eliminated Purdue from the NCAA Tournament last season with an 80-75 overtime victory in an Elite 8 game.

VCU: The upset loss to Purdue snapped VCU's season-opening six-game winning streak and could threaten the Rams' national ranking. It was the first time in school history that the Rams had been 6-0. That run included a signature victory over then-No. 23 LSU on Nov. 13. They'll have an opportunity to get back on track, though, in the tournament consolation game against another nationally ranked team in Tennessee. It'll be the Rams only remaining game against a Power 5 conference team during the regular season.

UP NEXT

Purdue advances to the tournament championship game on Saturday against Florida State.

VCU plays in the tournament consolation game on Saturday against No. 17 Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
E. Hunter Jr.
2 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
61.7 Field Goal % 42.6
Three Point % 28.6
50.0 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr. 2.0
  De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins 8.0
  Jahaad Proctor missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Malik Crowfield 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Jahaad Proctor 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jahaad Proctor 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux 46.0
  Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
Team Stats
Points 56 59
Field Goals 19-43 (44.2%) 18-44 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 24 32
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 18 21
Team 1 4
Assists 6 7
Steals 8 10
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 21 18
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
14
M. Santos-Silva F
19 PTS, 2 REB
3
J. Proctor G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
VCU
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
D. Jenkins
M. Simms
M. Evans
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 19 2 0 8/10 0/0 3/8 3 26 2 0 4 2 0
D. Jenkins 9 6 1 3/6 1/2 2/2 2 27 2 0 2 1 5
M. Simms 9 1 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 0 1
M. Evans 6 3 0 1/9 1/5 3/4 3 29 0 0 5 0 3
I. Vann 4 1 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 5 17 0 1 4 0 1
Bench
V. Williams
C. Douglas
K. Curry
M. Crowfield
N. Hyland
H. Ward
A. Henderson VI
J. Clark III
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Williams 5 1 2 0/0 0/0 5/6 3 14 0 1 2 0 1
C. Douglas 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 2 1 1 1 1
K. Curry 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 3
M. Crowfield 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 1 2
N. Hyland 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 12 1 0 1 0 1
H. Ward 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 23 6 19/43 3/17 15/22 23 200 8 3 21 5 18
Purdue
Starters
J. Proctor
E. Hunter Jr.
M. Haarms
A. Wheeler
N. Eastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Proctor 12 1 2 2/9 0/3 8/10 1 31 2 0 2 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 12 3 1 4/8 0/2 4/4 3 30 2 0 2 1 2
M. Haarms 6 4 0 2/4 0/1 2/4 5 21 2 0 3 2 2
A. Wheeler 3 2 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 3 27 1 1 2 0 2
N. Eastern 0 4 4 0/1 0/1 0/2 1 31 1 0 2 2 2
Bench
T. Williams
I. Thompson
S. Stefanovic
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
M. Gillis
J. Wulbrun
B. Newman
M. Frost
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Williams 10 7 0 5/5 0/0 0/2 5 17 1 1 2 2 5
I. Thompson 7 0 0 2/5 2/4 1/2 1 15 0 0 2 0 0
S. Stefanovic 5 2 0 2/5 1/2 0/1 1 12 0 0 3 0 2
E. Boudreaux 4 5 0 0/1 0/0 4/4 3 16 1 0 0 0 5
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wulbrun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 28 7 18/44 4/16 19/29 24 200 10 2 18 7 21
NCAA BB Scores