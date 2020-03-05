|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Memphis
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed layup
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Trey Wade
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made layup, assist by Grant Sherfield
|
2-0
|
18:06
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
|
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-0
|
16:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dexter Dennis
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made hook shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
7-0
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis
|
7-3
|
16:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Trey Wade missed layup
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Wade
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
|
7-6
|
13:48
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield missed jump shot, blocked by Lance Thomas
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed layup
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Harris
|
7-9
|
12:25
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield missed jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Morris Udeze missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Morris Udeze missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Boogie Ellis
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed layup
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-12
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Morris Udeze
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Morris Udeze
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Dexter Dennis
|
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-13
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made dunk
|
9-13
|
9:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Dexter Dennis
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made dunk
|
11-13
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge made layup, assist by Tyler Harris
|
11-15
|
8:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jaime Echenique
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Maurice
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Maurice
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Boogie Ellis
|
|
7:36
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
|
11-18
|
7:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jaime Echenique
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Grant Sherfield
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyson Etienne
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
|
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-19
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-20
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Dexter Dennis made floating jump shot
|
13-20
|
5:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed free throw
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Maurice made reverse layup, assist by Alex Lomax
|
13-22
|
5:04
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed layup
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed layup
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Wade
|
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-23
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-24
|
4:14
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade
|
16-24
|
3:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Trey Wade
|
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson made floating jump shot
|
18-24
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis made floating jump shot
|
18-26
|
2:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis
|
20-26
|
2:22
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-26
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-26
|
1:21
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot, blocked by Jaime Echenique
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis
|
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
Dexter Dennis made driving layup
|
24-26
|
34.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Wichita State
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Jamarius Burton
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed jump shot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
2.0
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-29
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|