Achiuwa leads Memphis over Wichita State 68-60

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 68-60 win over Wichita State on Thursday night.

Tyler Harris had 19 points for Memphis (21-9, 10-7 American Athletic Conference). Lester Quinones added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Dexter Dennis had 15 points and six rebounds for the Shockers (22-8, 10-7). Jamarius Burton and Jaime Echenique added 13 points apiece.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Shockers with the win. Then-No. 23 Wichita State defeated then-No. 21 Memphis 76-67 on Jan. 9. Memphis finishes out the regular season against Houston on the road on Sunday. Wichita State finishes out the regular season against Tulsa at home on Sunday.

1st Half
WICHST Shockers 24
MEMP Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:45   Isaiah Maurice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
19:31   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:19   Damion Baugh missed layup  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
19:06   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
19:04   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
18:54   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
18:52   Out of bounds turnover on Trey Wade  
18:29   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
18:20 +2 Trey Wade made layup, assist by Grant Sherfield 2-0
18:06   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
17:53   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
17:43   Damion Baugh missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
17:20   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
17:08 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot 5-0
16:48   Personal foul on Dexter Dennis  
16:40   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
16:29 +2 Jaime Echenique made hook shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 7-0
16:02 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 7-3
16:14   Commercial timeout called  
16:02 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 7-3
15:29   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
15:08   Trey Wade missed layup  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
14:52   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
14:50   Personal foul on Trey Wade  
14:39   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
14:17   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
14:08 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 7-6
13:48   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot, blocked by Lance Thomas  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
13:39   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
13:31   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:19   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
13:09   Jamarius Burton missed layup  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:01 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Harris 7-9
12:25   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
11:59   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
11:28   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
11:15   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
11:03   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
11:03   Morris Udeze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40   Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis  
11:03   Morris Udeze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
10:40   Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis  
10:40   Turnover on Boogie Ellis  
10:27   Jamarius Burton missed layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
10:19 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 7-12
10:03   Offensive foul on Morris Udeze  
10:03   Turnover on Morris Udeze  
9:41   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
9:41   Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
9:41 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
9:13 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk 9-13
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
8:53   Dexter Dennis missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
8:44 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk 11-13
8:25 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made layup, assist by Tyler Harris 11-15
8:10   Traveling violation turnover on Jaime Echenique  
8:01   Offensive foul on Isaiah Maurice  
8:01   Turnover on Isaiah Maurice  
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
7:36 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 11-18
7:18   Traveling violation turnover on Jaime Echenique  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
6:54   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
6:52   Personal foul on Grant Sherfield  
6:40   Isaiah Maurice missed jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
6:13   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
5:58   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
5:54   Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
5:54 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 11-19
5:54 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-20
5:34 +2 Dexter Dennis made floating jump shot 13-20
5:34   Shooting foul on Lester Quinones  
5:34   Dexter Dennis missed free throw  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
5:23 +2 Isaiah Maurice made reverse layup, assist by Alex Lomax 13-22
5:04   Dexter Dennis missed layup  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
4:57   Dexter Dennis missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
4:47   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
4:39   Isaiah Maurice missed layup  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
4:39   Shooting foul on Trey Wade  
4:39 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
4:39 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
4:14   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
3:59   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
3:43 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade 16-24
3:28   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Trey Wade  
3:18 +2 Erik Stevenson made floating jump shot 18-24
2:53 +2 Boogie Ellis made floating jump shot 18-26
2:41   Commercial timeout called  
2:22 +2 Jaime Echenique made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 20-26
2:22   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
1:33   Shooting foul on Lester Quinones  
1:33 +1 Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
1:33 +1 Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-26
1:21   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
1:05   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis  
53.0 +2 Dexter Dennis made driving layup 24-26
34.0   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
34.0   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Jamarius Burton  
22.0   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
2.0 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 24-29
2.0 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 24-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WICHST Shockers 36
MEMP Tigers 39

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
19:51   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
19:31   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:10 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot 24-31
18:55 +2 Jaime Echenique made hook shot 26-31
18:36 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 26-34
18:11   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
18:00   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
17:50   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
17:37   Alex Lomax missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
17:30   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:16 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 26-36
16:46   Shooting foul on Boogie Ellis  
16:44 +1 Grant Sherfield made 1st of 2 free throws 27-36
16:44   Grant Sherfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:33 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 30-36
16:25   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
16:17 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup 32-36
16:10   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
16:10 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
16:10   Lester Quinones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
15:57   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
15:42   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
15:30   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
15:26   Personal foul on Grant Sherfield  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
15:08 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 32-39
15:08   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
15:05 +1 Precious Achiuwa made free throw 32-40
14:36   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
14:30 +2 Alex Lomax made floating jump shot 32-42
14:29   Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton  
14:30   Alex Lomax missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
14:16   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
13:55   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
13:55 +1 Tyler Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 32-43
13:55 +1 Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
13:49   30-second timeout called  
13:49   Commercial timeout called  
13:26 +2 Dexter Dennis made driving layup 34-44
13:05   Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
13:05 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
13:05 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-46
12:50   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
12:48   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
12:36 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 37-46
12:24 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 37-48
12:04   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
11:41   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
11:34   Grant Sherfield missed layup, blocked by Alex Lomax  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +2 Grant Sherfield made jump shot 39-48
11:05   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
11:03   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
10:35   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
10:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Wichita State  
10:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Wichita State  
10:14 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 39-51
10:05   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
10:05   Morris Udeze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:05 +1 Morris Udeze made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-51
10:05 +1 Morris Udeze made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-51
9:40   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
9:32   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
9:27   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
9:27   Precious Achiuwa missed free throw  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
9:27   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
9:15   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
9:15   Erik Stevenson missed free throw  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
9:05   Alex Lomax missed layup  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
8:54