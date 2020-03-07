UCLA
USC

No Text

Mathews, USC snap UCLA's 7-game streak on last-second 3

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jonah Mathews envisioned the possibilities in his head the night before: becoming USC's career 3-point shooting leader, beating UCLA in his final home game as a senior, hitting the winning shot.

Then he went out and did it.

Mathews hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1 second remaining on senior day, helping Southern California edge UCLA 54-52 on Saturday and end the Bruins' seven-game winning streak.

''I knew it was going in before I let it go,'' Mathews said of his step-back 3. ''This is a dagger to their heart. I know it's going to stick with them forever; it's going to stick with me forever.''

The Bruins (19-12, 12-6 Pac-12) came into the game tied for first with Oregon. Now they'll have to await the outcome of the Ducks' game against Stanford later Saturday. A victory would give the Ducks the title outright; a loss would allow UCLA to claim a share of its first league title since 2013.

''It took a great shot by Jonah Mathews to beat us,'' first-year UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. ''We almost came in here on the road and pulled one out and they have NBA players on that team. We've come a long way and our season isn't over.''

Mathews scored 19 points to lead the Trojans (22-9, 11-7), who tied for third in the league standings. He made five 3-pointers, becoming USC's career leader with 247. Onyeka Okongwu added 16 points.

''He's our senior captain,'' Okongwu said of Mathews. ''We look up to him. We trust him fully.''

Mathews' game-winning shot triggered a raucous celebration, with fans rushing onto the court.

''My teammates swarmed me, the gym was going insane,'' said Mathews, who is from nearby Santa Monica and had family and friends on hand. ''To end it this way, you can't really ask for anything else. I'm super grateful.''

UCLA had its chances against the Trojans. It was a close game throughout, with neither team leading by more than five points.

Trailing 51-50, Chris Smith passed to Jake Kyman, who fell down while backing up near the Bruins' bench for the turnover with 30 seconds to go.

''That's on me,'' Smith said. ''Jake slipped coming off a screen. I should have taken an extra dribble and not passed the ball, but the floor was slippery and he fell.''

USC inbounded the ball under heavy pressure and Smith drew his fifth foul, sending Okongwu to the line. The freshman missed both. The Trojans missed 6 of 10 free throws over the final 4 1/2 minutes, with Mathews responsible for three of them.

''Jonah missed those free throws to make that last shot,'' USC coach Andy Enfield joked. ''An amazing way to finish his career at home.''

Cody Riley made a pair of free throws to put the Bruins ahead 52-51 with nine seconds left, their first lead since early in the second half. Riley led the Bruins with 13 points off the bench. Smith finished with 12 points.

''To lose a game like that hurts a lot,'' Riley said. ''We had the lead with nine seconds left and we needed one more stop, but we didn't get that.''

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins had already locked up a first-round bye in next week's Pac-12 Tournament. Unless they win the tournament and earn its automatic berth, however, they could miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. ''I don't know who we'll play in our first game in the tournament but we're going to punk them,'' Smith said. ''I hope we play USC again and I hope they come in cocky. We'll be ready for them.''

USC: The win allowed the Trojans to clinch a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament. ''Going into the tourney we have supreme confidence,'' Mathews said. ''We're going to be hard to beat on a neutral floor.'' They finished 14-2 at home, including 10-1 in their last 11. They completed a season sweep of the Bruins, having won 74-63 in Westwood on Jan. 11. They improved to 18-1 when holding opponents under 70 points.

IDENTICAL PERCENTAGES

The Trojans shot the same 41% from the floor, 3-point range and free throw line.

''I don't think I've ever seen that,'' Enfield said.

FAREWELL, MAYBE?

Okongwu said, ''This could be my last game at Galen.'' He said he thought back about his season on his way to the game. He could decide to leave early for the NBA draft. ''It's been a fun ride, but it's not over yet,'' he said.

UP NEXT

Both teams compete in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 22
USC Trojans 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCLA  
19:33   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:29 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 2-0
19:18   Lost ball turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
19:01   Chris Smith missed turnaround jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:50   Nick Rakocevic missed driving layup  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
18:41   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Chris Smith  
18:12   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
18:03 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 5-0
17:45   Nick Rakocevic missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
17:43   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
17:33   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
17:15   Shooting foul on David Singleton  
17:15   Jonah Mathews missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:15 +1 Jonah Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-1
16:53   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
16:32 +3 Ethan Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 5-4
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill  
15:51   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
15:15 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by David Singleton 7-4
15:02   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:25 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 7-7
13:57   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
13:43   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
13:32 +2 Tyger Campbell made floating jump shot 9-7
13:13 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Daniel Utomi 9-9
12:51   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
12:42   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:32   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
12:05   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
11:39   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
11:30   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
11:20 +2 Nick Rakocevic made dunk, assist by Ethan Anderson 9-11
11:00 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 12-11
10:34 +2 Isaiah Mobley made turnaround jump shot 12-13
10:11   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
10:00   Nick Rakocevic missed hook shot  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:50   Isaiah Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
9:30   Commercial timeout called  
9:15 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 12-15
8:54   Tyger Campbell missed floating jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
8:45   Jules Bernard missed jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
8:27   Quinton Adlesh missed jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:23 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made tip-in 12-17
8:02 +2 Jules Bernard made layup 14-17
8:02   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
8:02 +1 Jules Bernard made free throw 15-17
7:45   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Mobley  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:20 +2 Cody Riley made hook shot 17-17
7:01 +3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 17-20
6:41   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
6:41 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
6:41 +1 Cody Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
6:22   Nick Rakocevic missed turnaround jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
6:11   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
5:53 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Ethan Anderson 19-22
5:31   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
4:59   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
4:39   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
4:29   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
4:13   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
4:05   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
3:51   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
3:42   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup, blocked by Chris Smith  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
3:17   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
2:50   Elijah Weaver missed floating jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
2:27   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Rakocevic  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
2:13   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
2:08   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
2:08   Commercial timeout called  
1:55   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
1:50   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
1:38   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
1:36   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
1:17 +3 Tyger Campbell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Smith 22-22
1:12   30-second timeout called  
44.0 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 22-24
12.0   Cody Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
4.0   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCLA Bruins 30
USC Trojans 30

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
19:27   David Singleton missed jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
19:06   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Jalen Hill  
18:48 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 25-24
18:24   Offensive foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
18:24   Turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
18:08   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
17:54   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
17:41   Jumpball received by UCLA  
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by David Singleton  
17:28   Shooting foul on Nick Rakocevic  
17:28 +1 Jalen Hill made free throw 26-24
17:28 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-24
17:11   Jonah Mathews missed floating jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
17:02   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
16:41   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
16:28   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
16:28   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
16:15 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made alley-oop shot, assist by Jonah Mathews 27-26
15:55   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:55 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
15:55 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-26
15:25 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 29-28
15:05   Chris Smith missed floating jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
14:38 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made hook shot 29-30
14:15   Cody Riley missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:03   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
14:01   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
13:45   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
13:28   Offensive foul on Chris Smith  
13:28   Turnover on Chris Smith  
13:14 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 29-33
12:55   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
12:51 +2 Cody Riley made dunk 31-33
12:34   Out of bounds turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
12:16   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Jonah Mathews  
12:10 +2 Daniel Utomi made reverse layup 31-35
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:54   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
11:30   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
11:03 +2 Chris Smith made floating jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 33-35
10:35   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith  
10:00   Daniel Utomi missed fade-away jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
9:49   Jake Kyman missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:39   Lost ball turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Jalen Hill  
9:18   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
8:56 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 33-38
8:34 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 36-38
8:20 +2 Nick Rakocevic made hook shot 36-40
8:02   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
7:42   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Cody Riley  
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Chris Smith  
7:00 +2 Tyger Campbell made layup 38-40
6:29   Nick Rakocevic missed turnaround jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
6:20 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 38-43
6:03   Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
6:03 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
6:03 +1 Tyger Campbell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
5:47 +2 Ethan Anderson made driving layup 40-45
5:22   Flagrant foul on Nick Rakocevic  
5:22 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
5:22 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-45
5:11   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
5:07   Chris Smith missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
5:05   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
5:04   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
4:46   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
4:46   Isaiah Mobley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:46 +1 Isaiah Mobley made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-46
4:29 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 45-46
4:02 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made driving dunk, assist by Ethan Anderson 45-48
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Tyger Campbell  
3:25   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
3:25   Jonah Mathews missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:25 +1 Jonah Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-49
3:08   Tyger Campbell missed driving layup  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
2:59   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
2:59 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 46-49
2:59   Cody Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
2:54   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
2:43 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 48-49
2:26   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
2:26 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 48-50
2:26 +1 Jonah Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
2:07   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
1:41   Personal foul on Tyger Campbell  
1:41   Jonah Mathews missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:41   Jonah Mathews missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
1:13 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot 50-51
44.0   Offensive foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
44.0   Turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
30.0   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith  
27.0   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
27.0   Onyeka Okongwu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
27.0   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
11.0   Tyger Campbell missed floating jump shot  
9.0   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
9.0 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 51-51
9.0 +1 Cody Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-51
1.0 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 52-54
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
C. Smith
5 G
N. Rakocevic
31 F
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
46.6 Field Goal % 43.9
35.9 Three Point % 50.0
86.2 Free Throw % 60.8
+ 3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Cody Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Ethan Anderson 9.0
  Tyger Campbell missed floating jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 27.0
  Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
  Onyeka Okongwu missed 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Chris Smith 27.0
  Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith 30.0
  Turnover on Onyeka Okongwu 44.0
Team Stats
Points 52 54
Field Goals 16-51 (31.4%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 21 24
Team 1 2
Assists 8 13
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0