After yet another dramatic college basketball season, the road to crowning a national champion is ready to begin as the 2023 NCAA Tournament tips off this week. This year's edition of March Madness will commence on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four games, but it really cranks up beginning on Thursday with the first-round matchups. College basketball fans are closely monitoring their brackets while keeping an eye on how their alma mater is doing over the course of the first weekend. With some many games in the rotation, you need to know how to keep up with all the action across the four major networks.

As you know by now CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV are the exclusive carriers for March Madness. Since truTV does not carry basketball during the regular season, you might need a little help finding it when the games tip off. They have a ton of games to watch over the next few days. And we are here to help.

We've got your complete TV schedule with tip times, channels and announcing teams right here.

What channel is truTV on my television?

Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)

DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)

SlingTV: Click HERE

Spectrum Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code

Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code

Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Verizon Fios: Click HERE to search by zip code

WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

truTV NCAA Tournament game schedule

All times Eastern

First Four



Tuesday

(16) Southeast Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M Corpus Christi -- 6:40 p.m.

(11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State -- 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern -- 6:40 p.m.



(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State-- 9:10 p.m.

First round



Thursday

(4) Virginia vs. (13) Furman -- 12:40 p.m.

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) College of Charleston -- 3:10 p.m.

(7) Northwestern vs. (10) Boise State -- 7:35 p.m.

(2) UCLA vs. (15) UNC Asheville -- 10:05 p.m.

Friday

(3) Xavier vs. (14) Kennesaw State -- 12:40 p.m.

(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Pittsburgh/Mississippi State -- 3:10 p.m.

(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Grand Canyon -- 7:35 p.m.

(6) TCU vs. (11) Nevada/Arizona State -- 10:05 p.m.

Second round



Sunday