There are only a few conference tournaments still in action Sunday, so it's time to gear up and prepare for the official start of March Madness, where things will begin in earnest with the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show on CBS.

The bracket will come to life at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ so you'll know the 68 teams in this year's field and you can start making your picks. You can get ready with the 2024 NCAA Tournament Printable bracket, which you can print and fill in as the teams are revealed in real-time.

March MadnessⓇ is better with friends, especially when you beat them! Get your bracket pools ready now and invite your friends, family and co-workers to play.

As usual, there will be 32 teams that automatically qualify for the field via winning their respective conference tournaments, and more than half the field -- 36 teams, to be exact -- will be hand-selected by the NCAA committee as at-large selections.

That is why the hub-bub is made each year about Selection Sunday, the day (which, you guessed it, falls on a Sunday) in which the field of 68 teams is unveiled. The 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show is at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis will join host Adam Zucker in New York and will be joined by NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee Chair Charles McClelland after the bracket is announced.

2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show



Date : Sunday, March 17 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 17 | : 6 p.m. ET TV: CBS



CBS Live stream : March Madness Live

: March Madness Live More coverage: After the show, turn to CBS Sports HQ for game picks, analysis and more

Between Selection Sunday and the first official games of the Big Dance, your time will be limited to fill out your bracket. First-round action begins March 21 and here's a full look ahead at what to expect over the coming weeks.

2024 NCAA Tournament dates