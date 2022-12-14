Former Arizona coach Sean Miller, currently in his second stint as coach at Xavier, will not be levied any sanctions in the long-awaited IARP ruling, sources told CBS Sports. Additionally, Arizona was also spared any significant punishments, sources said.

Miller was previously assessed a Level I coach-control charge in the case, which was decided Wednesday by the Independent Resolution Panel (IRP), the governing body within the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP).

Arizona, which was previously handed a lack of institutional control Level I violation in a notice of allegations, self-imposed a postseason ban in 2020-21 as means of offsetting penalties in this case.

"The panel also applied significant weight to Arizona's self-imposed penalties, especially the 2020-21 postseason competition ban for its men's basketball program," the IRP said in a statement.

Former Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson was given an 10-year show-cause penalty for accepting $60,000 in bribes, a source said. Richardson was caught in 2017 on surreptitious FBI video agreeing to steer prospects to aspiring agent Christian Dawkins' sports-oriented business agency. Unbeknownst to Dawkins at the time, his venture was being funded by FBI money and undercover agents as part of a sting operation. The facts of this case reinforce what was previously exposed and ruled on in federal court in 2019.

After initially being arrested, along with nine other men charged in the case in September 2017, Richardson pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court in January 2019. He served three months in federal prison later that year.

The NCAA previously wrote in its 2020 notice of allegations against Arizona: "The ultimate responsibility for the integrity of the men's basketball program rested with Miller and his staff's actions reflect on Miller as the head coach."

In deciding to not suspend Miller for any games, the IRP opted to not follow through on the NCAA's assertion.

Former Arizona assistant Mark Phelps received a two-year show-cause penalty, per a source, after arranging fraudulent transcripts for two former Arizona prospects, one of whom later enrolled with the school. The NCAA also previously asserted Phelps misled NCAA investigators.

Arizona, and Miller, follow the IRP's pattern of handing down light punishment in its cases, following the likes of NC State, Memphis and Louisville. The penalties Arizona are as follows and comprised almost entirely of self-imposed sanctions:

Competition penalty during the 2020-21 academic year during which the men's basketball program did not participate in the postseason conference or NCAA tournament competition (self-imposed)

$5,000 fine, plus 1% of the average men's basketball budget based on the average of the men's basketball program's previous three total budgets (self-imposed)

A reduction in the total number of men's basketball scholarships for the incoming class of the 2023-24 academic year by one, from the permissible total of 13, or if a scholarship becomes available prior to the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed)

A two-week ban on men's basketball campus visits during March 2022 (self-imposed)

A reduction in the number of official visits in men's basketball by 10% for the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed)

A 15-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days for the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed), plus an additional two-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days for the 2022-23 academic year

A seven-week recruiting communication (telephone and written correspondence) ban for the 2022-23 academic year

The IARP process does not enable schools or affected parties to appeal decisions. Everything in Wednesday's ruling is final.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story.