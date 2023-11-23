The No. 21 Michigan St. Spartans (3-2) and the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) collide in the 2023 Acrisure Classic on Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats are rolling right now and have won five straight games to start the season. On Sunday, Arizona defeated UT Arlington 101-56, while Michigan State has found a groove, logging two straight wins. On Nov. 19, the Spartans blew out Alcorn State 81-49. Arizona leads the all-time series 5-2.

Tipoff from Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Arizona odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Arizona vs. Michigan State, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Arizona. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Arizona vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -5

Michigan State vs. Arizona over/under: 147.5 points

Michigan State vs. Arizona money line: Wildcats -221, Spartans +181

ARIZ: Has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 21 of its last 36 games

MSU: Has hit Game Total Under in each of its last four games

Why Arizona can cover

Sophomore guard Kylan Boswell is a quick and shifty ball handler in the backcourt. Boswell owns a smooth jumper while being a pesky defender on the other end. The Illinois native is averaging 13.8 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game. He is also very efficient, shooting 64% from the field, and in his last outing, Boswell tallied 15 points, four assists, and shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Keshad Johnson has a high motor, gets to the rack consistently, and rebounds well. The California native logs 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. He's supplied at least 14 points and six rebounds in three of the five games thus far. On Nov. 13 against the Southern Jaguars, Johnson finished with 17 points and six boards.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker is a crafty and skillful scorer. Walker uses his speed to create space at the rim, leading the team in points (23) with 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In his last outing, he logged 21 points and four assists, which is already his fourth game of the year with at least 20 points.

Junior guard Jaden Akins joins Walker in the backcourt as an agile scorer. Akins generates offense on the perimeter with ease due to his smooth jumper. The Michigan native puts up 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. In his last game, Akins racked up 13 points, five rebounds, and went 3-of-6 from 3-point land.

How to make Michigan State vs. Arizona picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 150 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Arizona vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations?