The Auburn Tigers will take on the USC Trojans in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Neville Arena. Auburn is 7-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while USC is 5-4 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. This is a rematch of a regular-season matchup from last season where USC captured a 74-71 victory over Auburn as 1-point favorites at home.

So far this season, Auburn is 5-4 against the spread while the USC is 4-5 against the number. On Sunday, the Tigers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. USC odds and the over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Auburn vs. USC spread: Auburn -8.5

Auburn vs. USC over/under: 152.5 points

Auburn vs. USC money line: Auburn: -431, USC: +326

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 24 points or more this season. They blew past the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 87-62 on Wednesday. Auburn's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Tre Donaldson scored 15 points and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 11 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Auburn outrebounded UNC-Asheville 34-22 in the victory and the Tigers have now won the rebounding battle in their last eight games, winning seven of those bouts. Johni Broome leads Auburn in both scoring (15.1 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg), and he'll be a focal point on Sunday.

What you need to know about USC

Meanwhile, USC suffered an 84-79 loss in overtime on Sunday to Long Beach State. USC was up 17 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal. The losing side was boosted by Vincent Iwuchukwu, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Bronny James made his long-awaited debut after the freshman suffered cardiac arrest from a congenital heart defect during the summer. James played 16 minutes and had four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot but USC's loss came as 14-point favorites.

