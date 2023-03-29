Bronny James put his outside shooting prowess on display in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night as his West team fell to the East 109-106 in a battle of high school basketball's top seniors. While playing in front of his father, LeBron James, who was courtside at the Toyota Center in Houston, the younger James totaled 15 points.

His fifth 3-pointer of the night put the West ahead 106-105 with 1:20 remaining before his squad faltered late in a competitive game that came down to the wire. James passed to Duke signee Jared McCain for a shot from well beyond the arc in the final seconds that missed, enabling the East team to escape with the win.

James is ranked as the No. 35 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports, and is uncommitted. It had already been a good week for James, who finished second in the dunk contest on Monday. But Tuesday's performance only validated his standing among the top players in the class.

In a game full of future stars, James looked like perhaps the best shooter on the floor in a sign of his continued development. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, James projects as a combo guard at the next level. Whether that next level will be college or a professional option remains up in the air. But he looked to be a well-rounded talent against high-level competition as he tied for a game-high with four assists and was also credited with two steals.

Collier, Wagner shine

USC commitment Isaiah Collier provided some validation for his No. 1 overall prospect ranking as he earned co-MVP honors with 25 points for the losing side on 9 of 14 shooting. The 6-foot-3 guard edged out a trio of Kentucky signees for the top spot in the class, and he shared the spotlight with one of them on Tuesday.

DJ Wagner earned co-MVP honors from the East team after racking up 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting for the winners. The future UK guard's performance came in front of his grandfather, Milt Wagner, who is also a former McDondald's All-American along with his father, Dajuan.

"It was a great experience. I'm just honored to be able to come out here and step on the court with these guys on this stage," Wagner told ESPN after the game. "It's a great feeling."

Holloway shines

Auburn signee Aden Holloway exploded in the first quarter for 10 points. The 6-foot guard is ranked the No. 24 prospect in the Class of 2022 and emerged as one of the early stars in the game. Guard play has been a source of inconsistency for the Tigers over the past two seasons, but there should be reason for optimism on The Plains over what Holloway can bring next season after what Holloway showed on a national stage Tuesday. He finished with 15 points, two assists and three steals in just 14 minutes of action.