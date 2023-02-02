The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will look to defeat the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers for the second time this season when they meet in Northeast Conference action on Thursday at the Activity Resource Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Blue Devils (6-17, 4-5 Northeast), who are coming off an 88-74 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday, posted a 74-52 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Dec. 31. The Terriers (11-11, 4-5), who have won five of seven, including two in a row, defeated Long Island University 71-59 on Saturday. Central Connecticut State has won three of the last four meetings with St. Francis Brooklyn.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. Central Connecticut leads the all-time series 16-14. The Blue Devils are 1-point favorites in the latest Central Connecticut vs. St. Francis (BKN) odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 128.

Central Connecticut vs. St. Francis spread: Central Connecticut State -1

Central Connecticut vs. St. Francis over/under: 128 points

Central Connecticut vs. St. Francis money line: Central Connecticut -110, St. Francis (BKN) -110

CCU: The Blue Devils are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a winning home record

SF: The Terriers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win

Why Central Connecticut can cover



Junior guard Kellen Amos is looking for a repeat performance from the first matchup against St. Francis (BKN) when he scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed four rebounds. Amos averages 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23 starts this season, and is connecting on 47.2% of his field goals. He is coming off a 17-point effort in an 88-74 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. He has reached double-digit scoring in 17 games this season.

Also giving the Blue Devils offense a spark is senior guard Nigel Scantlebury, who has started all 23 games this year. He is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Scantlebury has reached double-figure scoring in 13 games, including a 17-point performance against St. Francis (Pa.), and has one double-double -- a 12-point, 10-rebound performance against Dartmouth on Dec. 9. In the first matchup against St. Francis (BKN), he scored 13 points, dished out six assists and grabbed three rebounds.

Why St. Francis (BKN) can cover

Senior guard Tedrick Wilcox Jr. has reached double-digit scoring in the last two games, including a 21-point effort in a 65-56 win over Wagner last Thursday. He has scored 10 or more points in nine games, including four games with 20 or more. He scored a season-high 27 points in a 78-73 win over Hartford on Jan. 10. In the first meeting with the Blue Devils, Wilcox scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. He is averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

Also helping power the Terrier offense is freshman guard Zion Bethea, who primarily has come off the bench. He averages 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has scored in double figures in each of the last four games, including an 18-point, six-assist and four-rebound effort against Long Island on Saturday. He began the season with a 24-point and four rebound performance in a 94-56 win over Mount St. Mary on Nov. 7.

