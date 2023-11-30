Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh resigned seven games into the 2023-24 season, the school announced Thursday. CSU athletic director Jeff Barber said in a statement that he and Radebaugh "mutually agreed" on the decision.

The Buccaneers were off to a 2-5 start in their 19th season under Radebaugh after posting a 19-64 record over the past three seasons. Associate head coach Saah Nimley will serve as Charleston Southern's interim coach for the rest of the season.

"The number of lives Coach Radebaugh has impacted in a positive way is endless and to him, we all offer great respect and gratitude," Barber said. "His extraordinary efforts and accomplishments will never be forgotten. I know that God will continue to use him and his family in a very special way."

Radebaugh, 58, ends his tenure with a 227-321 record highlighted by Big South regular-season titles in 2013 and 2015. He won Big South Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2015 and guided the Buccaneers to NIT appearances in 2013 and 2015.

Prior to his Charleston Southern stint, Radebaugh worked as an assistant for several Division I programs, including South Carolina and Miami. In a lengthy statement, he thanked his wife and family for their support during his stint at Charleston Southern and implored the Buccaneers' fan base to continue supporting the program.

"Change in leadership in athletics is never easy," Radebaugh said. "It affects so many people. I am thankful for the kindness and professionalism given to me by Jeff and President (Keith) Faulkner."