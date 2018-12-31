College Basketball Podcast: If UCLA fires Steve Alford, who should replace him at the Pac-12 school?

Liberty beat UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday by 15 points. So that's four straight losses for Steve Alford's team that was ranked 21st in the preseason AP poll. Obviously, that's not great -- for the Bruins or Alford's future with the Bruins. So, for those reasons and more, Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the bad situation in Westwood.

After that, the conversation went like this:

20:08: If UCLA does fire Alford, who might replace him? Earl Watson? Fred Hoiberg? Eric Musselman? Gregg Marshall? Rick Pitino? Or somebody else entirely? Norlander and I run through some possible candidates -- and I explain why Pitino would be awesome even if I'd be surprised if UCLA would actually do it.

