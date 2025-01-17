Thursday was a bad night to be a ranked team on the road.

If you were, you lost.

Temple beat nationally ranked Memphis 88-81. Minnesota beat nationally ranked Michigan 84-81 in overtime. And, in the game of the night, on CBS Sports Network, Oregon State beat nationally ranked Gonzaga 97-89 in overtime.

Relatively speaking, it was a slow day in the sport (except for another Florida coach being accused of wrongdoing in a Title IX complaint). But it was super-fun with multiple buzzer-beaters — the biggest of which was Dawson Garcia's logo-3 that snapped Michigan's five-game winning streak and left Michigan State as the only Big Ten member with a perfect record in the conference.

Did you see Garcia's buzzer-beater?

If not, here you go:

The three road losses to unranked opponents by Memphis, Michigan and Gonzaga caused the Tigers, Wolverines and Zags to drop to 17th, 20th and 24th, respectively, in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 10th consecutive day.

I'm sure none of the fanbases connected to the teams on the wrong sides of those results were pleased — but it must've been especially frustrating for Memphis fans, if only because it must've felt so familiar. Remember, Memphis started 15-2 last season and rose to 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before losing too many games to too many bad teams in the American Athletic Conference and missing the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Tigers won 13 of their first 16 games and rose to 18th in the AP poll. All good. But then they went to Philadelphia on Thursday and lost to a Temple team that entered ranked 123rd in the NET.

So what comes next?

I'll be surprised if this season's team falls apart like last season's team fell apart, and for a variety of reasons, one of which is because the AAC that was already bad is undeniably worse. So my advice to Memphis fans would be to relax until this bad loss turns into a bad stretch because, in truth, it probably won't. That said, it is troubling — and just confusing — that Memphis is 13-4 against power-conference teams and 14-9 against AAC teams over the past two seasons.

That makes no sense.

So, yeah, I get why a loss at Temple would give Memphis fans flashbacks. But Penny Hardaway said late Thursday that he's not worried ... yet. To that, I'd say, same. But, sure, let's circle back in a couple of weeks and see where we're at then.

