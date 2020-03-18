Coronavirus: A second college basketball official tests positive for COVID-19 after a conference tournament

Another college basketball official who worked a conference tournament has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Northeast Conference announced Tuesday that a member of the the three-man crew from its March 10 conference championship game contracted COVID-19.

"The NEC has notified the two Universities as well as tournament staffers who may have come in close contact with the official," the league said in a statement. "Though the tournament game took place one week ago and symptoms are most likely to occur within seven days, those who attended should still monitor for symptoms that include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who exhibits these symptoms should contact their physician."

Robert Morris beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 77-67 in the game at the UPMC Events Center on the Robert Morris campus in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, which is just outside of Pittsburgh.

It's not the first instance of a college basketball official testing positive for the virus. The Colonial Athletic Association announced last week that an official who worked the league's tournament tested positive forthe coronavirus. The CAA "made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures."

The virus forced the cancellation of several conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament. The NEC was one of 12 leagues that completed its conference tournament before the seriousness of the pandemic became apparent. Robert Morris would have been appearing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2015 if the NCAA Tournament were beginning as scheduled this week.